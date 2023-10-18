Global Family Indoor Entertainments Market Size To Reach USD 77.84 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Family Indoor Entertainments Market size reached USD 24.35 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some factors driving market revenue growth include introduction of loyalty programs by family indoor entertainment centers and rapid shift in customer preference for ways to celebrate occasions. Increasing adoption of technologically-advanced games is another factor is expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market in the near future. Loyalty programs are offered based on a variety of factors such as reward points, visits, promotional deals, and memberships, among others. Such loyalty schemes can be used by family indoor entertainment centers to keep existing customers even while attracting new customers by advertising. Family indoor entertainment centers have been offering a variety of entertainment choices for younger individuals, such as indoor playgrounds and simulation games, due to advancements in digital game technologies in recent years. This along with major changes in various sectors and verticals, as well as across public and residential sectors in terms of restrictions and social distancing on accord of the COVID-19 pandemic, are some key factors expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 24.35 Billion CAGR (2021–2032) 10.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 77.84 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Visitor Demographic, Revenue Source, Type, Application, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Dave & Buster's Inc., Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Legoland Discovery Centre, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd., Lucky Strike Entertainment, LLC, Scene75 Entertainment Center, CEC Entertainment Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., and Main Event Entertainment, LP Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global family indoor entertainment market is fairly fragmented, with numerous large and medium-sized market players accounting for a major revenue share. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, land lease agreements, and tying up with various vendors in the event management industry, organizing private celebrity performances and adopting more advanced technologies to provide more unique experiences than competitors in the family indoor entertainment. Some major players operating in the family indoor entertainment market are:



Dave & Buster's Inc.

Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Legoland Discovery Centre

Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Lucky Strike Entertainment, LLC

Scene75 Entertainment Center

CEC Entertainment Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Main Event Entertainment, LP

Strategic Development

In February 2020, With its most recent expansion, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers has widened its geographic coverage. In Columbus, Ohio, the company opened a new entertainment complex inside the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.

Some Key Highlights from the Report



Young adults (20–25) segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Major improvements in Virtual Reality (VR) technology and a number of family indoor entertainment centers offering unique options for young adults such as indoor versions of bowling, baseball, roller coasters, basketball, racing, and other simulation games and this is expected to boost growth of the segment going ahead.

Food & beverages segment is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to a increase in number of food and cuisine options available to both children and adults at family indoor entertainment centers. In addition, family indoor entertainment centers function as venues for corporate functions and birthday parties, which is expected to propel revenue growth of this segment as an increasing number of corporates are opting to hold or celebrate events or occasions in more reserved settings and with fewer employees at a time.

AR & VR gaming zones segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of family indoor entertainment center operators having understood the financial benefits of investing in and providing advanced technology entertainment-related experiences. Additionally, rapid advancements of AR and VR technology is heralding the next wave in family indoor entertainment trends, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Consumer spending power has increased as a result of growing GDP in countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, which is expected to fuel market growth in this region. In June 2021, The Gundam Breaker Battlogue Project was announced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and Bandai Spirits Co., Ltd. Both businesses are part of the newly established Entertainment Unit, which was founded as a result of the Bandai Namco Group's unit structure being reorganized. This initiative will help the unit achieve its aim of fusing and integrating digital and physical products.

Emergen Research has segmented the global family indoor entertainments market on the basis of visitor demographic, revenue source, type, application, and region:



Visitor Demographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



Families with Children (0-8)



Families with Children (9-12)



Teenagers (13-19)



Young adults (20-25)

Adults (25+)

Revenue Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



Entry Fees & Ticket Sales



Merchandising



Food & Beverages



Advertisement

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



Children's Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)



Children's Entertainment Centers (CECs)



Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



Physical Play Activities



Arcade Studios



Skill & Competition Games



AR & VR Gaming Zones

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

