Ready-Mix Concrete Market Current And Future Industry Trends To Reach $704.2 Bn By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ready-Mix Concrete Market Expected to Reach $704.2 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ready-mixed concrete requires a set-up to mix materials in proportion. In this case, the lack of installation space near the construction site may encourage the company to transport the concrete mixture. Ready-mix concrete can last up to 90 minutes, and if there is any delay due to traffic, it can cause the concrete to settle or lose the workability, which hinders the development of the ready-mix concrete market . Moreover, factors such as poor transport and logistics infrastructure, weak non-tariff measures on cross-border goods and services, and low foreign direct investment owing to economic issue slowdown in the infrastructural development, are expected to hinder the growth of market.

The ready-mix concrete market size was valued at $448.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $704.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample PDF:

Ready-mix concrete (RMC) is a type of concrete that is produced in a batching plant according to a set recipe and then delivered to a construction site in a transit mixer truck. RMC is a convenient and efficient construction material that can be used for a variety of projects, including buildings, bridges, roads, and other infrastructure. The global ready-mix concrete market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by the growing demand for high-quality and durable construction materials.

The demand for ready-mix concrete in the construction industry is increasing due to increase in demand for versatile building materials and growing interest for the new construction activities. In addition, rapid population growth and urbanization are expected to have a dramatic impact on the rise in demand for housing, employment, energy, food, clean water, transportation infrastructure, and social services. For this reason, construction companies choose eco-friendly, low-cost homes and buildings to ensure the highest standards and consistent quality that can be achieved with precast concrete.

Buy this Research Report Here @

Top Players:

Vulcan Materials Company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Vicat SA, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, Holcim Ltd., CRH plc, SIKA group, ACC Limited, Barney & Dickenson, Inc., UltraTech Cement Limited

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global ready-mix concrete market trends and dynamics.

. By type, the transit mix concrete segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

. By application, the commercial & infrastructure segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

. By mixer type, the volumetric segment dominated the market in 2020.

. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global ready-mix concrete market during the forecast period.

.The global ready-mix concrete market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Make Purchase Enquiry @

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn