Boxing Gloves Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Boxing Gloves Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The boxing gloves market is expected to reach $1.69 billion by 2027, with a 6.3% CAGR, as per TBRC's Boxing Gloves Global Market Report 2023.

Boxing gloves market growth driven by the rising combat sports popularity. North America leads the boxing gloves market share. Key players: Nike Inc, Adidas AG, VF Corporation, Puma S, Columbia Sportswear Company, Reebok International Limited, Everlast Worldwide Inc., RDX Inc. Limited, Prolast Corporation, Amelia Impex, Ringside Inc., Revgear, Rival Boxing Gear, Title Boxing LLC, Renco Corporation, Twins Special Co. Ltd., Fairtex Equipment Co. Ltd.

Boxing Gloves Market Segments

.By Glove Type: Sparring Gloves, Bag Gloves, Competition Gloves

.By Material Type: PU Leather, Genuine Leather, Microfiber Leather

.By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retails, Other Distribution Channels

.By Application: Amateur Boxing, Professional Boxing

.By End User: Kids, Adults

.By Geography: The global boxing gloves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Boxing gloves refer to the cushioned gloves worn by boxers during fights and practice sessions. They are made to lessen the impact of punches on both the user and the opponent and are also used to protect the wearer's hands and wrists.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Boxing Gloves Market Trends And Strategies

4. Boxing Gloves Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Boxing Gloves Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

