24 Year Old U.S. Army Soldier Creates Sock Brand For Service Members

- Seth StaffordMADISON, SD, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ruck Ranger, a company established by United States Army soldier Seth Stafford, is poised to launch a Kickstarter campaign on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The campaign seeks to secure $11,000 in funding to address a persistent challenge encountered by service members – the discomfort and durability issues associated with standard-issue military socks.Upon joining the military, most personnel are issued socks that, in the eyes of many, fall short in terms of comfort, durability, and performance. For 24 year old soldier and entrepreneur Seth Stafford, this was a problem worth solving.Ruck Ranger Socks are the result of his dedication to improving the daily lives of those who serve.Designed for Service MembersThe socks are made from merino wool, known for its moisture-wicking and odor-resistant properties. They feature reinforced terry fabric padding in areas prone to blisters, such as the ankles, Achilles tendon, and toes. Additionally, a mesh lining on the soles enhances breathability, ensuring comfort during extended deployments and ruck marches.A Kickstarter Campaign with PurposeThe Kickstarter campaign's primary goal is to raise $11,000, which will be used to bring Ruck Ranger Socks to market. The funds will support crucial aspects of launching a successful product, including inventory acquisition, innovative packaging design, strategic advertising efforts, and covering the costs of shipping to backers.This campaign isn't just about socks; it's about supporting those who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation. Every dollar contributed plays a significant role in improving the daily lives of our service members. By supporting the Ruck Ranger Kickstarter campaign, backers are taking a step towards a more comfortable and resilient military community.Join the MissionOn Veteran's Day (11/11/2023), this innovative Kickstarter campaign will go live, giving supporters an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who serve our nation. To stay updated and be part of this mission to improve the lives of service members through quality products made for their unique lifestyle, please visit the campaign page and click the "Notify Me on Launch" button:Kickstarter Campaign LinkRuck Ranger invites everyone to become part of this impactful journey by sharing the campaign, spreading the word, and contributing to the cause. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those who dedicate themselves to safeguarding our nation.About Ruck RangerRuck Ranger is a military sock company founded by United States Army soldier Seth Stafford. The company's mission is to provide comfort to service members through high-quality products specifically designed for their unique lifestyle.

