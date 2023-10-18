London Gold Now Offers Malo Tantalum Men's Wedding Bands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tantalum provides a robust yet beautiful alternative for men's wedding bands.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- London Gold , an award-winning jewelry store, is excited to announce the addition of several stunning and unique tantalum men's wedding bands to their exquisite jewelry line, courtesy of renowned wedding band designer Malo .Tantalum is a rare, durable metal with a beautiful blue-gray, platinum-like look that can enhance any wedding band design. Capable of withstanding everyday wear without a scratch, tantalum is four times harder than titanium. It's highly resistant to corrosion, which means it won't tarnish. For those with sensitive skin, the hypoallergenic properties can make tantalum an excellent choice for a lifetime of wearing a wedding band. The unique beauty of tantalum can help reflect the wearer's individuality, allowing it to stand out among the crowd.Since 1983, Malo has combined precious metals, high-end technologies, and master craftsmanship to provide an unparalleled collection of remarkable wedding bands. Their award-winning designs reflect their highly skilled jewelers' artistry, quality, and experience. Malo's ongoing commitment to innovation and creativity has solidified its reputation as a leader in the wedding band industry.London Gold is pleased to offer Malo's superb collection of tantalum men's wedding bands to their remarkable jewelry line.About the Company:London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry-but also one which serves as a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers from around the world are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries imported Italian designer pieces as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry-all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold's selection of precious stones is unparalleled and carries beautiful ensembles made from the finest gems. London Gold is the place to go when hunting for a meaningful gift.

