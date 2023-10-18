Period Panties Market To Surpass 374.83 Million By 2030 Drives Due To Empower Your Period

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford,USA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, Period panties is a revolutionary solution for menstrual hygiene, these absorbent undergarments offer leak-proof protection and comfort. Combining style with function, they're changing the way people experience periods.

Catering to diverse needs, period panties offer a wide range of absorbency levels and sizes. This inclusivity ensures that individuals of all ages and menstrual flows can find a suitable option, promoting a sense of choice, dignity, and personalized comfort in managing their periods.

Prominent Players in the Period Panties Market



Thinx Inc.

Lunapads International Products Ltd.

Dear Kate

Anigan

Knixwear

Modibodi

Flux Undies

Intimate Portal

Hesta Organic

Bambody

PantyProp

Period Panteez

EvaWear

Adira

Fannypants

Shenzhen Chunwang Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd.

Clovia

Cheeky Wipes

Period Aisle Yiwu Hoye Crafts Co. Ltd.

High-Waist Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Coverage and Support

High-waist period panties are rapidly gaining traction as a fast-growing market segment. Offering extended coverage and support, they resonate with consumers seeking enhanced security during periods. This style suits those with an active lifestyle and preferences for higher coverage without compromising on style or function.

North America leads the period panties market with its high awareness and adoption rates. Strong menstrual hygiene awareness campaigns, developed distribution channels, and evolving consumer preferences contribute to its dominance. Established brands and accessibility to innovative products further solidify its market supremacy.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Bikini Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to their Familiarity and Comfort

Bikini-style period panties hold a dominant market share due to their familiarity and comfort. Their discreet design and moderate coverage make them a popular choice. They cater to a wide age group, aligning with conventional underwear while providing the added benefit of leak protection.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region is swiftly emerging as a key growth area in the period panties market. Increasing disposable incomes, changing cultural attitudes towards menstruation, and a growing preference for modern menstrual solutions drive its rapid expansion. Local manufacturers and strategic partnerships fuel the market's upward trajectory.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the period panties market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Period Panties Market



In March 2023, Knix entered a strategic partnership with a global women's health organization, pledging to donate a portion of its period panties sales to support menstrual equity initiatives. In February 2022, Lunapads expanded its global presence through a strategic partnership with a leading international retailer, boosting accessibility to their innovative period panties.

