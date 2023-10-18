(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millicom (Tigo) notice of third quarter 2023 results and video conference
Luxembourg, October 18, 2023 – Millicom expects to announce its third quarter 2023 results on October 26, 2023, via a press release.
Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on October 26, 2023, at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).
Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to after the start of the event.
Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 878 9840 3093
US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728
UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265
Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website .
MENAFN18102023004107003653ID1107265138
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.