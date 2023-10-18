Nine-Month Unaudited Financial Results Of AB Pieno Zvaigzdes For 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 153 million, or 2,6% lower than a year earlier (nine-month sales revenue in 2022 was EUR 157,2 million).
EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 18,2 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 2.4 million a year ago.
In the first nine months of 2023, the company generated a net profit of EUR 12.6 million. In the first nine months of 2022, the company had a loss of EUR 2.6 million.
