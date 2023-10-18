Global Nutrigenomics Market Size To Reach USD 2,351.33 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutrigenomics market size is expected to reach USD 2,351.33 Million in 2032 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases due to sedentary lifestyle and changing food habits.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of deaths globally. As estimated 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2019, which represents almost 32% of all global deaths. More than four out of five cardiovascular deaths are due to strokes and heart attacks, and one-third of these deaths occur prematurely in individuals under 70 years of age. Majority of heart diseases can be prevented with healthy lifestyle choices and by maintaining a personalized diet. Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF @ Rising importance of nutritious food and personalized diet in order to minimize risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, cancers, and type 2 diabetes is expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Rising popularity of personalized nutrition among athletes is also driving market growth. Shift from one-size-fits-all group approach towards personalization of diets among sport dietitians and nutritionists is fueling demand for nutrigenomics testing in the sports industry. Establishment of pan-national organizations is expected to increase international collaborations around nutrigenomics research. Rising number of diet related disorders in developing countries is also boosting research and development activities related to nutrigenomics. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 389.4 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 16.2% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 2,351.33 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in Million, Revenue Share (%) and CAGR (%) Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, product, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., BENELUX, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Danone S.A., Unilever plc, Genova Diagnostics, Nutrigenomix Inc., Metagenics, Inc., GX Sciences Inc., Cell-Logic, and Xcode Life Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global nutrigenomics market is consolidated with a few major players accounting for majority market revenue. Companies are focusing on strategic expansion into untapped markets and on research and development initiatives to develop products based on personalized nutrition in order to secure and maintain a robust position in the rapidly growing market. Some major players operating in the global nutrigenomics market include:



Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Danone S.A.

Unilever plc

Genova Diagnostics

Nutrigenomix Inc.

Metagenics, Inc.

GX Sciences Inc

Cell-Logic Xcode Life

Strategic development

In April 2019, Nutrigenomix Inc., which is a leader in genetic testing personalized nutrition, launched new genetic test for plant-based personalized nutrition, which is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. The new line of genetic test is an addition to the wide range of testing kits offered by the company. It provides actionable genetic information, which helps healthcare professionals in recommending a suitable personalized diet to patients for attaining optimal health, performance, and wellness. The new test includes genetic markers like the other test, which includes gluten intolerance, nutrient metabolism, eating behaviors, weight management, cardiometabolic health, and fitness, with additional advice specifically for vegans and vegetarians.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



In July 2019, GX Sciences announced the launch of GX Sciences Asia, which would be based in Hong Kong, China. The new global expansion is expected to help the company in accelerating growth in the laboratory / biotechnology medical space. The purpose behind the expansion is to promote growth of genetic testing into the Asian market and continue research regarding personalized medicine and ability to determine unique metabolic needs of patient. The company is expecting to witness the positive impact of nutrigenomics in Asia Pacific.

Obesity segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Ability of nutrigenomic testing to suggest a personalized diet based on individual's genetic, phenotypic, and medical information, which would help in reducing obesity, is expected to contribute to its increasing application.

Reagents and kits segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Shift from one-size-fits-all group approach towards personalization of diet among the sport dietitians and nutritionists is expected to boost demand for testing kits. Revenue from the nutrigenomics market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Increasing number of diet-related disorders in India such as obesity, neural tube defects, diabetes, and cardio-vascular diseases is resulting in increasing nutrigenomics research in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nutrigenomics market on the basis of application, product, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



Cardiovascular Diseases



Cancer Research



Obesity



Diabetes Others



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



Reagents and Kits Services



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



BENELUX



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa Rest of MEA

