Founder Of Cancer Support Charity Receives Points Of Light Award

Mary Kahn, the founder of Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support, has been honoured with the distinguished Points of Light Award by the Prime Minister's Office. The award, started by her late Majesty the Queen, serves as a testament to Mary Kahn's exceptional dedication and outstanding contributions to the community.

On October 17, the UK Prime Minister's Office announced Mary Kahn as the recipient of the Points of Light Award, recognising her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of cancer patients and their families in the Axminster and Lyme area.

A Visionary Leader and Community Champion

Mary Kahn's visionary leadership and tireless efforts have transformed Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support into a beacon of hope and support for individuals and families affected by cancer. Her dedication to providing practical assistance, emotional support, and a strong sense of community has made a significant and lasting impact on the lives of those facing the challenges of cancer.

Recognising Exceptional Contribution

The Points of Light Award, issued by the Prime Minister's Office, acknowledges Mary Kahn's exceptional contribution to the community and her exemplary service in establishing and leading Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support. The announcement can be viewed here:

Mary received her diagnosis in 2017 and, following treatment, was travelling for over an hour from her rural home to access counselling. Mary decided to set up a more local group, and held the first meeting of 'Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support' around her kitchen table in 2018.

Since then, Mary and her team of volunteers have fundraised to provide over £140,000 of support through counselling and a range of therapy services for hundreds of patients and their families.

This prestigious recognition highlights her remarkable efforts in creating a supportive environment for those navigating the complexities of cancer treatment and recovery.

Celebrating Mary Kahn's Achievement

The community served by Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support celebrates Mary Kahn's well-deserved achievement and expresses deep gratitude for her continued dedication and unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others. Mary has recently been awarded the BBC Radio Devon Making a Difference Award and the charity's volunteers have been recognised in Dorset Volunteering Centre's awards.

Richard Foorde, MP for Tiverton and Honiton said:“Volunteers like Mary do incredible work. In rural areas like ours, formal services are often sparse and it's because of the dedication of people like her that our communities have proper support networks in place”.

Join the Cause

If you are inspired by Mary Kahn's work and the mission of Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support, consider getting involved in the cause. Your support, whether through volunteering or making a donation, can help the organization further expand its reach and impact in the community.

For more information about Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Mary Kahn's remarkable contributions, please visit



