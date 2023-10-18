IADA, AIN Media Group Partner To Expand Aircraft.Exchange

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling (L) and AIN Media Group President Ruben Kempeneer commemorate partnership.

- AIN Media Group President Ruben KempeneerLAS VEGAS, NEVEDA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AIN Media Group is partnering with the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) to bring IADA's popular Exchange business aircraft search portal to AIN's global audience. The joint announcement was made today here at NBAA-BACE by AIN Media Group President Ruben Kempeneer and IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling.AINonline's global audience will now have access to an "Aircraft for Sale" tab on the AINonline home page. On clicking the tab, aircraft buyers will be directed to a search page "Powered by AircraftExchange.” After selecting an aircraft type and/or model, the user will be directed to the relevant inventory on AircraftExchange, an exclusive listing of business aircraft validated by IADA-accredited dealers.“This partnership benefits IADA's members by introducing AIN's highly qualified and engaged global audience to AircraftExchange,” said AIN President Kempeneer.“The partnership also gives AIN readers easy access to the premier listing of business aircraft for sale.”“This new relationship is a perfect fit culturally as IADA and AIN support owners and operators of aircraft with accurate and valuable information that encourages a vibrant aircraft resale industry and transparent transactions,” said IADA's Starling.“Additionally, it gives IADA dealers a much wider audience through AIN's premier online suite of publications.”About AIN Media GroupAIN produced its first magazine at the NBAA Convention in Cincinnati in 1972. The company still publishes the daily print magazine NBAA Convention News and continues to expand its reach across dozens of additional print and digital properties as well as webinars and events, including the Corporate Aviation Leadership Summit (CALS) series. Published since 1976, Aviation International News is business aviation's leading independent news source and includes a monthly print publication; AINalerts, a daily newsletter; and AINonline. These are supplemented by AIN Media Group's Business Jet Traveler and FutureFlight publications.About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to .About the International Aircraft Dealers AssociationIADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world's dealers combined, averaging over 1,300 transactions and $11.8 billion in volume per year.Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 66 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 45 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 39 percent work in the Middle East and 41 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to .

