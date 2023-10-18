$700,000 in Aviation College Grants for Miami and Broward. First Responders From Wayman Aviation Academy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Capt Tony ShenFT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant initiative to honor the dedication and commitment of our brave first responders, Wayman Aviation Academy is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking $700,000 grant supporting 50 students. These scholarships are exclusively designated for first responders and their immediate family members who aspire to embark on a journey toward an aviation career.The aviation industry has long recognized the indispensable role played by first responders in safeguarding our communities. Wayman Aviation is proud to take this opportunity to give back and support those who have selflessly served our communities. The scholarships will cover college tuition toward aeronautical science (pilot) degrees and the soon-to-be-launched maintenance management and aviation management degrees.Mr. Tony Shen, President of Wayman Aviation Academy, expressed his enthusiasm for this program, stating,“Our first responders, Fire, Police, and EMS have a strong relationship with the aviation industry and significant potential to bring their unique skills to the cockpit. This grant program reflects our deep appreciation and commitment to giving back to those who serve our communities."The scholarship application process will be open starting October 18th until all 50 opportunities are committed. Eligible first responders can apply through the academy's official website, where they will find more information about the grant and application requirements.Wayman Aviation Academy has consistently been at the forefront of aviation education , providing state-of-the-art training facilities, experienced instructors, and being the only flight college in the country that trains future pilots using Competency Based Training & Assessment (CBTA), a superior standard of flight training recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). With a range of programs tailored to meet the demands of the modern aviation industry, the academy has garnered a reputation for producing the most skilled and knowledgeable professionals.###ABOUT WAYMAN AVIATION ACADEMYWayman's mission is to Change Lives Through Aviation. We take passionate cadets and help them achieve their airline captain dreams through rigorous training in quality aircraft with quality instruction. Over the last 35 years, Wayman Aviation has developed into one of the premier flight training colleges in South Florida. Wayman offers full career preparation from FAA certification to college degrees and flows through to airlines such as Republic, Sky West (American, United, Delta), Spirit Airlines, and Silver Airways. For more information, please visit

