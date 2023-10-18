Lytx® Surfsight® Is Now Available On The Geotab Marketplace Order Now Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Geotab dash cam add-in integrates with Lytx Surfsight so customers can manage their vehicle dash cams from their MyGeotab platform

PUERTO PRíNCIPE , HAITI, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), the world leader in connected transport solutions, reached an agreement with Lytx, the global leader in video safety and video telematics , to make the Surfsight dash cam available in Haiti through the Geotab Marketplace Order Now program. After the initial launch in February 2023, Lytx Surfsight solutions are available now through Order Now in all 25 Spanish- and English-speaking countries/territories in Latin America and the Caribbean where Geotab operates.Unique advantages with Geotab and Lytx Surfsight video telematics solutionThis solution has numerous benefits, including:1. Seamless experience. Geotab users already familiar with using MyGeotab will appreciate how intuitive it is to use the Surfsight integration.2. More context and insights. Users can add videos, or snapshots to events that are triggered by MyGeotab such as backing, idling, or geofence violations. New alerts triggered by the dash cam-such as cell phone use, distracted driving, or tailgating-can be created. These insights enable businesses to make improvements in operational efficiency as well as safety and claims costs.3. One easy-to-use platform. With the Surfsight Geotab integration, companies can manage their performance from the MyGeotab platform, allowing for easier dash cam management and billing experiences.4. Easy to install and configure. The Lytx Surfsight solution stands out for its ease of installation and high level of configurability. For example, the dash cam's accelerometer sensitivity can easily be adjusted, along with the video quality, live streaming, configurable settings, and much more.5. Quickly find video proof. Simply select a point on the route's map to review and download the corresponding video footage to get a full picture of what happened on the trip. Fleet managers can be alerted in real-time and receive video context to take action and safeguard their drivers and assets.What does this integration mean?With almost 50 years of combined industry leadership between Geotab and Lytx, Geotab offers the Lytx solution through its Marketplace for go-to-market, Latam-specific product offerings, marketing, educational and training campaigns. This includes the participation in public presentations like the webinar "Saving Lives with Artificial Intelligence" on September 21 with El Economista and a thought leadership presentation during the Fleet LatAm Conference on September 26 under the same title. These promotional efforts highlight the collaboration that enabled Geotab and Lytx to develop an integration between Lytx's solution and the Geotab platform with numerous benefits for customers, ranging from installation to administration."Due to current economic conditions and industry challenges, fleet managers in Latin America know that optimizing costs and productivity within their units is the key to successfully competing in the marketplace. Geotab's integration of Lytx technology constitutes a powerful tool to help address this complex situation by minimizing costs and helping to shape the behavior of drivers to maintain optimal operation on the road, and increase safety," said Jonnathan Solis, Senior Manager Marketplace Latam at Geotab.Order Now, the place to be for Lytx SurfsightThe Geotab dash cam add-in was developed to work seamlessly with Lytx Surfsight video telematics. And now, with the addition of Lytx Surfsight dash cams to the Order Now program, customers can easily order and integrate this solution. This allows them to benefit from a simple and user-friendly video experience in one easy-to-use platform.Using the Order Now program, Geotab and Lytx Surfsight video telematics users will be able to take full advantage of the Geotab Marketplace. This simplifies and expedites the checkout process by offering an enhanced user experience to easily manage incoming orders from the available Geotab Marketplace solutions, with the ability to track all orders within MyAdmin. The Lytx Surfsight dash cam is the second product available through Geotab's new program after the launch of Geotab's GO device."Lytx is delighted to have Surfsight included in Geotab's Order Now Marketplace ," said Fernando Ferreira, Director of Latam Channel Sales at Lytx. "By offering a solution integrated with Lytx's industry-leading video telematics platform, Geotab is providing customers with a simple and seamless integrated solution that can improve operational efficiencies. For example, during the Fleet LatAm Conference, I mentioned how one customer saved close to $2,500 in premiums per vehicle in the first 10 months of having a video telematics solution."About LytxLytx is the global leader in video safety and video telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx Vision Platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning video safety, fleet tracking, DVIR, Asset Tracking, and ELD compliance. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 2.1 million drivers in more than 85 countries. Lytx's Surfsight solution for resellers is a premium product offered at a competitive price to help fleet managers with their operational challenges. For more information about Lytx, please visit , @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.About GeotabGeotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics-vehicle and asset tracking-solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.6 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics-solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit , follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.Press ContactEdelman Mexico

