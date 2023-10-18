ARTC Recognized Among 2023 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms In The US

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This accolade underscores the dedication and collective effort of ARTC's team in the field of technical recruitment in Pennsylvania and on a national scale.

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Resources Technical Consultants (ARTC), a leading technical recruiting firm based in the Philadelphia area, was recognized as one of the 2023 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the US by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This esteemed accolade underscores the relentless dedication and collective effort of ARTC's team, and solidifies their position as a premier player in the field of technical recruitment in Pennsylvania and on a national scale. ARTC's sister company, ARMStaffing, which stands at the forefront of excellence in medical staffing, was also named on SIA's Fastest Growing Staffing Firms list.Chris Picariello, General Manager of ARTC stated, "I would like to congratulate our team for the remarkable achievement of being named one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the United States for 2023 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This recognition is a testament to our collective dedication and hard work in establishing Allied Resources as a prominent player in the recruiting industry, both regionally in Philadelphia, PA and on a national scale."As a distinguished engineering recruiting firm with a strong national presence, ARTC's Technical Recruiting team is committed to helping their clients meet their critical hiring objectives with unparalleled efficiency. Chris Picariello continued "Success in staffing is not serendipitous, but rather an intentional choice. Our team's approach involves perceiving challenges as opportunities for growth and setbacks as invaluable learning experiences, ultimately shaping our collective reality. Within our organization, we hold transparency and accountability as foundational values."ARTC specializes in providing staffing, consulting, and project management services to clients in the construction, infrastructure, energy, and utilities sectors. Whether there are specific project requirements or a crucial vacant role to fill, ARTC uses its two decades of experience and relationships with top engineering professionals across the nation to fulfill clients' needs."Allied Resources embodies a culture of learning, fortitude, and integrity. With these qualities and attributes, we have the capacity to propel our successes in the field of technical recruiting," said Chris Picariello.

