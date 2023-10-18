Magnificent Gated Manor, Inspired By The Palace Of Versailles, Scheduled For October Absolute Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diveway and main entry

Aerial shot showcasing expansive formal garden

Interior second-level view of main entry

This Multi-Million Dollar 106 Private Acre Estate, Located in Coveted Wisconsin Town, Heads to Absolute Auction.

- Daniel DeCaro, Founder and President of DeCaro Auctions International

MUKWONAGO, WISCONSIN , USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This European-inspired estate exemplifies the very essence of opulence and exclusivity. Offering the perfect fusion of quiet suburban living and convenient proximity to Milwaukee, this home is ideal for those seeking the epitome of luxury living.

This architectural masterpiece is a true testament to timeless elegance. As you enter through the private gated entry, you are greeted by ornate fresco ceilings that lead you seamlessly through to a grand two-story gilded-gold foyer that presents a sparkling crystal chandelier guaranteed to captivate all who enter. The estate boasts a chef's kitchen that is a culinary enthusiast's dream. With 3 meticulously designed bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and 5 fireplaces, this manor is truly a striking work of art. Notably, an elevator enhances the residence's appeal for those seeking both luxury and convenience.

Beyond the interior, the estate's expansive grounds are a selling point in themselves. The surrounding acreage offers the opportunity to develop multiple homesites. At the top of the manor sits an“Eagles Nest”, showcasing spectacular views of the extensive gardens modeled after the Palace of Versailles, statues, gazebos, and bubbling fountains. This estate truly serves as a haven for those who appreciate the art of entertaining as both the interior and exterior provide picturesque backdrops.

The property shines a spotlight on Mukwonago's unmatched allure. A seamless blend of small-town charm and thriving business and industrial community has drawn companies such as Milwaukee Tool, L'Bri Pure and Natural, Gearbox Express, and Touchpad Electronics to call Mukwonago home, contributing to its economic vitality and prosperity. Featuring four lakes within a 5-mile radius, numerous parks, and the distinction of hosting Wisconsin's oldest 9-hole golf course, this town is perfect for those looking to enjoy an idyllic suburban lifestyle.

Proceeds from the sale of this estate will go to the Greenwald Family Foundation and further support the local community.

“As we continue to represent distinguished sellers and their real estate, we are pleased to offer the opportunity to purchase this luxury estate at an Absolute Auction. It will be sold to the highest bidder with no reserve,” said Daniel DeCaro, Founder and President of DeCaro Auctions International .

The live, Truly Absolute Auction will take place at the property on October 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Private previews of the property will begin on October 7, 2023, and are available every Saturday and Sunday until the auction from 1 - 4 p.m. with additional private showings during the week by appointment. Broker participation is invited, 2% co-broke.

To schedule a private preview, please call DeCaro Auctions International at 1.800.332.3767. Visit DeCaroAuctions for full property information.

