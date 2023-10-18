(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

10/18/2023 - 9:53 AM EST - HEALWELL AI : And WELL Health Technologies announce the launch of "WELL AI Decision Support", a groundbreaking new service for healthcare providers. This partnership is the first major collaborative initiative between the two companies since the announcement of the Strategic Alliance Agreement on October 3. Both companies view this as the beginning of a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership, with a shared vision and commitment to ongoing innovation. HEALWELL AI shares T.AIDX are trading up $0.05 at $0.80.

