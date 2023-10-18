(MENAFN- Baystreet) Fiserv Reports Breakthrough in Payments Ecosystem

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) shares settled Wednesday. The company, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, is simplifying the future of embedded finance for the payments ecosystem. By making capabilities from its merchant acceptance, banking, and card issuing businesses available to clients and partners through a curated set of APIs, Fiserv will supercharge how payment facilitators, financial institutions, and software platforms serve their respective clients. Doing so will enable these businesses to expand their service models, allowing their clients to consume financial services directly from the business' platform.

“We're driven to bring the full stack of leading merchant and banking capabilities to our clients, reducing the time it takes them to get into market,” said Sunil Sachdev, Head of Embedded Finance at Fiserv.“This simplified delivery model for embedded finance will allow software platforms and marketplaces to build deeper relationships between their brands and merchants, while significantly expanding the revenue potential associated with each relationship.”

Among the fastest growing service models in the industry, Payment Facilitators and Software Platforms traditionally serve a merchant's payments needs by embedding payments capabilities such as opening merchant accounts, expediting funding cycles or managing risk. As these businesses add new capabilities to their technology stacks, growing relationships beyond payments allows them to create deeper client relationships and new revenue streams.

FI shares dipped 97 cents to $114.02.

