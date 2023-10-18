(MENAFN- Baystreet) Strong Global Launches New App

Strong Global Entertainment (NYSE: SGE) watched its shares gain ground Wednesday, on word its subsidiary Strong Technical Services has launched a brand new STRONG Mobile App providing customers with real-time support information, equipment status, and other important information at the touch of a button.

Customers now have streamlined access to real-time support information and equipment status in the STRONG App while maintaining the ability to call, email, chat, or login to the STS web portal to gather this information. The mobile app complements STS nationwide field service coverage, allowing quicker and more efficient interaction with the customers that utilize the services.

Will York, Technical Director for Strong Technical Services, commented,“We are excited to introduce our new STRONG Mobile App to our cinema industry customers. This app, powered by Strong's monitoring and incident management system, is a game-changer for exhibitors, offering a comprehensive solution to enhance their operations. We are confident that our STRONG App will set new industry standards and provide exhibitors with a competitive edge.”

Additional features, such as Live Chat, Customer Incident Management, QR code Asset Management, Technician Status, and many new features are to come. STS Mobile App is available to download from the Apple Store and Google Play store.

SGE shares poked ahead five cents, or 2.6%, to $1.97.

