(MENAFN- Baystreet) Yield10 Exercises Options

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw its shares turn positive Wednesday. The agricultural bioscience company today announced it has exercised its option to finalize an exclusive global, commercial license to advanced omega-3 production technology from U.K.-based Rothamsted Research Limited In 2020, Yield10 signed an exclusive collaboration agreement with Rothamsted to support Rothamsted's Flagship Program to develop omega-3 oils in Camelina sativa. As part of the collaboration agreement, Yield10 received an exclusive option to sign a global, exclusive license agreement for the technology.

The technology developed by Rothamsted enables the sustainable, plant-based production of omega-3 nutritional oils in Camelina. Over the last decade, the Rothamsted team, led by Professor Johnathan Napier, Ph.D., Science Director, has demonstrated the production of omega-3 oils in Camelina seed and conducted evaluations of the oils in salmon feeding and human clinical studies to demonstrate lipid lowering effects. Omega-3 oils are essential for human nutrition and have demonstrated benefits in heart health.

“Our decision to exercise the exclusive global option to the omega-3 production technology with Rothamsted underscores our belief that there will be significant market opportunities for the omega-3 oil profiles that can be produced using Camelina as a platform crop,” said CEO Oliver Peoples.

“The Rothamsted team has advanced the omega-3 Camelina technology to where it is ready to begin commercialization. We are also planning improvements in the varieties through the deployment of our herbicide tolerance and performance traits.”

YTEN shares took on a penny, or 2.8%, to 32 cents.

