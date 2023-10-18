Friends Make Tribute To Johnny Hurley: Hero Who Stopped Mass Shooter

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Arvada, Colorado Oct 18, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Artist-Activist duo, Alais Clay and Freedom Movement released a new video tribute to their friend and fellow activist, Johnny Hurley. Hurley was dubbed a 'Hero' by locals and officials after stopping a mass shooting in Olde Town Square Arvada, Colorado on 6-21-2021. Tragically, Johnny was then shot in the back and killed by responding police on the scene.

Johnny's mother came to a settlement with the Arvada Police Department in September and made a public statement.

This powerful tribute to Hurley begins with a public disclaimer, as it contains some of the raw security footage from Johnny's heroic last moments. Other clips feature Hurley in different street actions and moments of celebration.

Alais shares,“It has been quite the process to work on this project, but as friends of Johnny- it has been a deep way to move through shock, grief, anger and ultimately circle back to the celebration of an incredible being.

Sending a huge wave of love to Johnny's family and friends and all the lives this brother has touched. He continues to touch lives even after his passing. May this video serve as a testament and inspiration..... none of our days are guaranteed- may we cherish each other and live our lives to the fullest while we are here.”

Watch the full video here: The Legend of Johnny Hurley

Additional supporting news links:

Family of Johnny Hurley settles lawsuit with City of Arvada

RAW Security videos show the moment of the deadly Olde Town Arvada shooting

Loved ones remember Johnny Hurley

Olde Town Arvada community comes together to remember Johnny Hurley

Hurley, hailed by police as“true hero,” shot Olde Town Arvada gunman, witness says