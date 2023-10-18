King Of Bahrain Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev on October 18, the Day of Restoration of
Independence.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Excellency President Ilham Aliyev,
On the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, in my name and in the name of the people of
the Kingdom of Bahrain, I am pleased to present to your Excellency
our sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and
happiness.
We pray to God Almighty to grant your Excellency abundant health
and happiness, and to bless the people of the Republic of
Azerbaijan with further progress and prosperity.
I willingly assure your Excellency of my highest
consideration.
Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa,
King of the Kingdom of Bahrain
