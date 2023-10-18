Creation Of Zangazur Energy Transport Corridor Opens Way For Development Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



"Establishment of Zangazur Energy Transport Corridor opens the way for the development of the Middle Corridor with new branches," this was stated by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov during his speech at the high-level event "Connections" at the III Forum of International Cooperation "One Belt, One Road" held in China, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani President's policy on sustainable peace and security in the South Caucasus opens the way for the development of new branches of the "Middle Corridor" with the creation of transport infrastructure in the territories liberated from occupation, and in the future - the Zangazur energy transport corridor.

According to the Minister, all this, as well as 6 Azerbaijani oil and gas pipelines connecting continents and seas, are real examples of combining China's megaproject with Azerbaijan's national initiative "Creation of 7 GW of "green energy" capacity by 2030" and 5 GW of which will be exported along the Caspian-European Union and Azerbaijan-Turkey-Europe corridors, as well as plans to transmit electricity from Central Asia to Azerbaijan and from here to Europe, which will enrich the "One Belt and One Road" with green connections.

The Minister said the One Belt, One Road project serves development, security, and stability over a vast area by providing alternative transport corridors to manage uncertainties in the global supply chain and routes that diversify the delivery of energy resources to world markets.

It was stated that One Belt, One Road has already established itself as a wise initiative with its growing role in reshaping the geo-economic landscape in Eurasia. Actively participating in this initiative from the very beginning and promoting numerous transport and energy links, Azerbaijan is currently implementing a major strategic development course under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, strengthening the shortest route from China to Europe - the "Middle Corridor".

In this regard, it was noted that the volume of cargo transported by Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway has been increased from 1 million tonnes to 5 million tonnes, and the capacity of Baku Trade Port has been increased from today's 15 million tonnes to 25 million tonnes. and the Digital Silk Road project has been implemented.

The role of friendly relations of the heads of state in the development of bilateral cooperation, joint projects, and dynamics of relations were discussed during the speech. As an example, 21 percent of trade turnover last year, a 60 percent increase in transit traffic from China through Azerbaijan in western and reverse directions, as well as activities of more than 200 Chinese companies in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan also joined the "Beijing Initiative on Deepening Cooperation in the Field of Communications" adopted at the forum.