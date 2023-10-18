Creation Of Zangazur Energy Transport Corridor Opens Way For Development Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"Establishment of Zangazur Energy Transport Corridor opens the
way for the development of the Middle Corridor with new branches,"
this was stated by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov during his
speech at the high-level event "Connections" at the III Forum of
International Cooperation "One Belt, One Road" held in China, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani President's policy on sustainable peace and
security in the South Caucasus opens the way for the development of
new branches of the "Middle Corridor" with the creation of
transport infrastructure in the territories liberated from
occupation, and in the future - the Zangazur energy transport
corridor.
According to the Minister, all this, as well as 6 Azerbaijani
oil and gas pipelines connecting continents and seas, are real
examples of combining China's megaproject with Azerbaijan's
national initiative "Creation of 7 GW of "green energy" capacity by
2030" and 5 GW of which will be exported along the Caspian-European
Union and Azerbaijan-Turkey-Europe corridors, as well as plans to
transmit electricity from Central Asia to Azerbaijan and from here
to Europe, which will enrich the "One Belt and One Road" with green
connections.
The Minister said the One Belt, One Road project serves
development, security, and stability over a vast area by providing
alternative transport corridors to manage uncertainties in the
global supply chain and routes that diversify the delivery of
energy resources to world markets.
It was stated that One Belt, One Road has already established
itself as a wise initiative with its growing role in reshaping the
geo-economic landscape in Eurasia. Actively participating in this
initiative from the very beginning and promoting numerous transport
and energy links, Azerbaijan is currently implementing a major
strategic development course under the leadership of President
Ilham Aliyev, strengthening the shortest route from China to Europe
- the "Middle Corridor".
In this regard, it was noted that the volume of cargo
transported by Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway has been increased from 1
million tonnes to 5 million tonnes, and the capacity of Baku Trade
Port has been increased from today's 15 million tonnes to 25
million tonnes. and the Digital Silk Road project has been
implemented.
The role of friendly relations of the heads of state in the
development of bilateral cooperation, joint projects, and dynamics
of relations were discussed during the speech. As an example, 21
percent of trade turnover last year, a 60 percent increase in
transit traffic from China through Azerbaijan in western and
reverse directions, as well as activities of more than 200 Chinese
companies in Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan also joined the "Beijing
Initiative on Deepening Cooperation in the Field of Communications"
adopted at the forum.
