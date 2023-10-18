King Of Saudi Arabia Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev on occasion of the Day of Restoration of
Independence.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
It is on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence
of your country that we extend our sincerest congratulations to
Your Excellency.
We wish you the best of health and happiness, and the government
and people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan sustainable
development and prosperity.
With respect and appreciation to Your Excellency,
Your brother,
Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques,
King of Saudi Arabia
