Abbas Ganbay Read more
After the difficult road to reconstruction and liberation of the
territories from the invaders, Azerbaijan is determined to open new
communication routes. The opening of the Zangazur corridor is
significant not only for Azerbaijan and Turkiye, but will also play
a significant role in the economy of all neighbors in the Caucasus,
including Armenia, where the losing pro-Western side of the
authorities in Yerevan, as well as vassals in and around the
country, do not want to see the economic benefits for Armenia and
its people, thus avoiding the signing of a peace treaty, the
opening of the Zangazur corridor and the return of the remaining
villages to Azerbaijan.
Not wishing to follow the path of justice and prosperity,
Yerevan decides to follow the path of a defector with a bias toward
"victimization". The main "pope" is the European Union, to which
the pro-Western authorities of Armenia aspire so much, and this
case can be traced to the ongoing slanderous propaganda in the
Armenian mass media. Yerevan's unwillingness to meet Azerbaijan and
its neighbors in the Caucasus can be interpreted as an "order from
above".
The speech of the Armenian Prime Minister in the European
Parliament is called "offended beggar". Armenian media after the
speech of the Prime Minister started their propaganda work,
referring to his speech as "drawing a line" in the negotiation
process with Azerbaijan, which undermines and pushes the minds of
the already corrupt majority of the European Parliament to exert
imaginary pressure on Baku, as well as can undermine the signing of
the peace treaty. In his speech, the Prime Minister went like a
roller coaster, first attacking, then reducing his pace and
encouraging, complaining about the ally in the person of Russia,
without mentioning it specifically, and then agreeing to transfer
the enclaves to Azerbaijan.
The propaganda about Azerbaijan's non-recognition of Armenia's
borders, and the Prime Minister's propaganda about the "ethnic
cleansing of NK Armenians" was expressed with calmness on the faces
of the European Parliament, as Yerevan can no longer afford to
continue and support the widespread lies, the economy is down, and
it is not in force to feed the European Parliament along with other
organizations, and therefore the Prime Minister started to weep
crocodile tears, asking for funds for the Armenians who left
Garabagh. The media are trumpeting that the Strasbourg speech
provides grounds for a new war, the non-recognition of the Armenian
29.800 square km by Azerbaijan as if the ground for a new
aggression is being prepared.
The ground for new enmity in troubled times is being prepared by
the authorities of Yerevan, and the apparent support of the
"Crusader" clan of world structures is a confirmation of that,
where they also push for hatred from the religious point of view,
where the material assistance came purely from the "Crusaders".
Declaring Armenia's readiness to integrate into the EU and stand
shoulder to shoulder with it, the Armenian Prime Minister swore to
a hidden part of the backstage.
Bold dots have been set for Armenia in their propaganda about
"ethnic cleansing", following the UN mission in Garabagh that
revealed no claims and oppression towards the Armenians who
left.
Pashinyan in different corridors, and in different meetings,
gave absolutely different information and made contradictory
statements while doing nothing to start the delimitation of borders
and the process of signing a peace treaty. After all this, he has
the cunning to declare his desire to sign a peace treaty with
Azerbaijan at the end of the year, as if Baku was against it.
Using the situation with the Armenians who left for Yerevan,
knowing that Azerbaijan provided everything necessary for those who
left, provided humanitarian aid, it also offered to reintegrate
Armenians into Azerbaijan on a voluntary basis, the Prime Minister
decided to forget what was in the spirit of Armenians. Pashinyan
forgets that he is absolutely not an equal figure for the European
Union, but just a tool with the help of which dirty combinations
will be played out in the South Caucasus.
"I want to assure that Armenia is the best partner for us within
the framework of the EU Eastern Neighborhood, we express our
unconditional support to Armenia, said Roberta Metsola, Head of the
European Parliament.
It should also be added that the number of European bases of the
Observer Mission is increasing in Armenia, that the "operational
base in Yeghegnadzor" was opened, where the head of the mission
Markus Ritter, and the deputy mayor of the city took part in the
opening.
The trouble with Armenians is that they do not look into the
future and are too confident in the present. But when the future
comes, they start to regret it, but it is too late.
Now they are offered to return the enclaves voluntarily. They
are offered to fulfill their promises to open land communication
with Nakhchivan. They are capricious again, not realizing that
later it will be too late and no one will give them what is
promised today.
The West did not stop sharpening its teeth in the Caucasus,
pursuing personal gains, while using the losing side, which did not
want to settle the Garabagh issue peacefully. The further outcome
for Armenia can be realized in a deplorable way if it delays
signing the peace treaty without learning the lesson of the past
decisions and the subsequent ones.
