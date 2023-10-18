Double Standard In The European Parliament Leads To Paradoxical Views Between Peace And Conflict

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



After the difficult road to reconstruction and liberation of the territories from the invaders, Azerbaijan is determined to open new communication routes. The opening of the Zangazur corridor is significant not only for Azerbaijan and Turkiye, but will also play a significant role in the economy of all neighbors in the Caucasus, including Armenia, where the losing pro-Western side of the authorities in Yerevan, as well as vassals in and around the country, do not want to see the economic benefits for Armenia and its people, thus avoiding the signing of a peace treaty, the opening of the Zangazur corridor and the return of the remaining villages to Azerbaijan.

Not wishing to follow the path of justice and prosperity, Yerevan decides to follow the path of a defector with a bias toward "victimization". The main "pope" is the European Union, to which the pro-Western authorities of Armenia aspire so much, and this case can be traced to the ongoing slanderous propaganda in the Armenian mass media. Yerevan's unwillingness to meet Azerbaijan and its neighbors in the Caucasus can be interpreted as an "order from above".

The speech of the Armenian Prime Minister in the European Parliament is called "offended beggar". Armenian media after the speech of the Prime Minister started their propaganda work, referring to his speech as "drawing a line" in the negotiation process with Azerbaijan, which undermines and pushes the minds of the already corrupt majority of the European Parliament to exert imaginary pressure on Baku, as well as can undermine the signing of the peace treaty. In his speech, the Prime Minister went like a roller coaster, first attacking, then reducing his pace and encouraging, complaining about the ally in the person of Russia, without mentioning it specifically, and then agreeing to transfer the enclaves to Azerbaijan.

The propaganda about Azerbaijan's non-recognition of Armenia's borders, and the Prime Minister's propaganda about the "ethnic cleansing of NK Armenians" was expressed with calmness on the faces of the European Parliament, as Yerevan can no longer afford to continue and support the widespread lies, the economy is down, and it is not in force to feed the European Parliament along with other organizations, and therefore the Prime Minister started to weep crocodile tears, asking for funds for the Armenians who left Garabagh. The media are trumpeting that the Strasbourg speech provides grounds for a new war, the non-recognition of the Armenian 29.800 square km by Azerbaijan as if the ground for a new aggression is being prepared.

The ground for new enmity in troubled times is being prepared by the authorities of Yerevan, and the apparent support of the "Crusader" clan of world structures is a confirmation of that, where they also push for hatred from the religious point of view, where the material assistance came purely from the "Crusaders".

Declaring Armenia's readiness to integrate into the EU and stand shoulder to shoulder with it, the Armenian Prime Minister swore to a hidden part of the backstage.

Bold dots have been set for Armenia in their propaganda about "ethnic cleansing", following the UN mission in Garabagh that revealed no claims and oppression towards the Armenians who left.

Pashinyan in different corridors, and in different meetings, gave absolutely different information and made contradictory statements while doing nothing to start the delimitation of borders and the process of signing a peace treaty. After all this, he has the cunning to declare his desire to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan at the end of the year, as if Baku was against it.

Using the situation with the Armenians who left for Yerevan, knowing that Azerbaijan provided everything necessary for those who left, provided humanitarian aid, it also offered to reintegrate Armenians into Azerbaijan on a voluntary basis, the Prime Minister decided to forget what was in the spirit of Armenians. Pashinyan forgets that he is absolutely not an equal figure for the European Union, but just a tool with the help of which dirty combinations will be played out in the South Caucasus.

"I want to assure that Armenia is the best partner for us within the framework of the EU Eastern Neighborhood, we express our unconditional support to Armenia, said Roberta Metsola, Head of the European Parliament.

It should also be added that the number of European bases of the Observer Mission is increasing in Armenia, that the "operational base in Yeghegnadzor" was opened, where the head of the mission Markus Ritter, and the deputy mayor of the city took part in the opening.

The trouble with Armenians is that they do not look into the future and are too confident in the present. But when the future comes, they start to regret it, but it is too late.

Now they are offered to return the enclaves voluntarily. They are offered to fulfill their promises to open land communication with Nakhchivan. They are capricious again, not realizing that later it will be too late and no one will give them what is promised today.

The West did not stop sharpening its teeth in the Caucasus, pursuing personal gains, while using the losing side, which did not want to settle the Garabagh issue peacefully. The further outcome for Armenia can be realized in a deplorable way if it delays signing the peace treaty without learning the lesson of the past decisions and the subsequent ones.

