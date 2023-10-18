Government Actively Looking For Candidate For Post Of Ministry Of Culture And Information Policy - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The government continues to work on finding a candidate for the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a joint briefing with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"We are actively looking for a candidate for the post of minister," Shmyhal said, answering journalists' questions.

At the same time, he noted that the current acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Rostyslav Karandieiev is working, the department is functioning normally.

As reported, on July 27, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksandr Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy, which he had held since June 4, 2020.

On July 28, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily entrusted Rostyslav Karandieiev with the duties of the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.