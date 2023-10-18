Prince Of Saudi Arabia Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Crown Prince of
Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev on October 18 - the Day of Restoration of
Independence, Trend reports.
"I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of the
Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan.
I wish you success in your high state activity, good health and
happiness, and the government and people of the brotherly Republic
of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity," the letter
said.
