Prince Of Saudi Arabia Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev


10/18/2023 10:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Independence, Trend reports.

"I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan.

I wish you success in your high state activity, good health and happiness, and the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity," the letter said.

