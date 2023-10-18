Azerbaijani Energy Minister Brings Up Green Energy Initiatives At Forum In China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The creation of 7
GW of green energy capacities and the export of 5 GW of them along
the Caspian-European Union and Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe corridors
are planned by 2030, as is the transmission of electricity from
Central Asia to Azerbaijan and further to Europe, Trend reports.
According to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, Parviz Shahbazov,
Energy Minister, spoke at a high-level event within the III Forum
of International Cooperation "One Belt, One Road" held in
China.
In his speech, the Minister said that the "One Belt, One Road"
project serves development, security, and stability in a vast
territory by providing alternative transportation corridors in the
global supply chain and routes that diversify the delivery of
energy resources to world markets.
He said Azerbaijan is currently implementing a strategic
development plan that strengthens the shortest route from China to
Europe through the Middle Corridor. In this regard, he noted
bringing the volume of cargo transported by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars
railroad to 5 million tons, increasing the capacity of the Baku
Trade Port to 25 million tons, and implementing the Digital Silk
Road project.
Also, Azerbaijan joined the Beijing Initiative on Deepening
Cooperation adopted at the forum.
MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107265050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.