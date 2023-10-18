Azerbaijani Energy Minister Brings Up Green Energy Initiatives At Forum In China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The creation of 7 GW of green energy capacities and the export of 5 GW of them along the Caspian-European Union and Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe corridors are planned by 2030, as is the transmission of electricity from Central Asia to Azerbaijan and further to Europe, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, Parviz Shahbazov, Energy Minister, spoke at a high-level event within the III Forum of International Cooperation "One Belt, One Road" held in China.

In his speech, the Minister said that the "One Belt, One Road" project serves development, security, and stability in a vast territory by providing alternative transportation corridors in the global supply chain and routes that diversify the delivery of energy resources to world markets.

He said Azerbaijan is currently implementing a strategic development plan that strengthens the shortest route from China to Europe through the Middle Corridor. In this regard, he noted bringing the volume of cargo transported by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad to 5 million tons, increasing the capacity of the Baku Trade Port to 25 million tons, and implementing the Digital Silk Road project.

Also, Azerbaijan joined the Beijing Initiative on Deepening Cooperation adopted at the forum.