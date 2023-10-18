Baku Higher Oil School Is Leading The Country In The Number Of Presidential Scholars

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) is again leading the
country in the number of Presidential Scholars enrolled in higher
educational institutions for the 2023/2024 academic year.
29 out of the 102 students who were awarded the Presidential
Scholarship in accordance with the Order of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan“On granting the Presidential Scholarship to
students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2023/2024 academic year" study at
BHOS.
This year, BHOS continues to remain a leader among the country's
universities in the number of Presidential Scholars.
Of the BHOS Presidential Scholars, 13 are students of
Information Security Department, 10 study at Business
Administration Department, 4 - Chemical Engineering Department and
2 - Computer Engineering Department.
