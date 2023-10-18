Personal Injury Specialist Flint Cooper Appoints National Mass Torts Leader Trent Miracle

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Paducah, Kentucky – Flint Cooper, one of Kentucky's foremost personal injury lawyers, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Trent Miracle to the firm.



Miracle will serve as a managing member of the firm's mass torts practice. He has already amassed 25 years of experience handling a broad array of mass tort cases, in which he and his team have secured $2 billion in settlements for thousands of clients.



Miracle comes to Flint Cooper, having reached settlements for clients injured by dangerous drugs and defective medical devices, including notable pharmaceutical settlements involving Bextra, Ephedra, Ortho Evra and Vioxx. He has led mass torts actions against the negligence of pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Bayer and Merck.



His expertise and leadership have resulted in federal judges appointing him to serve on plaintiff's steering committees for several multidistrict litigations (MDLs) involving Yaz, DePuy hip replacements and Propecia. Most notably, he was appointed plaintiff co-lead counsel in MDLs involving Tepezza and testosterone replacement therapy products.



"As an experienced litigator, we are delighted that Trent will take our mass torts practice to the next level," said Ethan Flint, Flint Cooper's co-managing member.



Flint Cooper is one of Kentucky's most respected personal injury law firms, and its attorneys are passionate about fighting for justice for their clients.



Flint Cooper manages a diverse portfolio of multibillion-dollar cases. Co-led by founding members Flint and Jeff Cooper, both world-renowned for their accomplishments litigating asbestos-related cases and Fifth Amendment federal takings cases, Flint Cooper boasts a national presence and the ability to file a lawsuit and try cases anywhere.



With offices in Edwardsville, Illinois, Paducah, Kentucky and Dallas, Texas, Flint Cooper handles catastrophic personal injury and product liability cases. It also litigates cases involving terminal illnesses, and currently represents the largest contingent of plaintiffs with claims against the federal government than any single firm in the country.



Miracle regularly speaks at national legal conferences. He is the founding chair of the American Association for Justice's (AAJ) Asbestos Litigation Group, former co-chair of AAJ's Testosterone Therapy Litigation Group and chair of the annual Litigation Series Mass Torts Forum.



