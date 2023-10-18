FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ - Second Phase Of Ticket Sales Now Under Way

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Global showpiece will take place between 12 and 22 December 2023; Seven teams set to vie for the world crown in Jeddah; Second phase of ticket sales begins on FIFA/tickets .

The second phase of ticket sales for the 20th FIFA Club World Cup is now live at FIFA/tickets .

Individual match tickets for all games will be available during the second phase of sales.

Accessibility tickets – Wheelchair User, Easy Access Standard and Easy Access Amenity – are also available upon request.

More information, including details on pricing, can be found at FIFA/tickets . Visa is the Official Payment Services Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

This is the second of three separate sales phases for this FIFA Club World Cup, with more tickets released in the third phase in November. An official resale platform will also be launched ahead of the tournament, with more details to follow.

The tournament, which will take place in Jeddah between 12 and 22 December 2023, will see seven teams battle it out for global glory.

Fixtures (all times local)

First round (Match 1)

Al Ittihad FC v Auckland City FC

12 December, 21:00



Second round (Matches 2 & 3)

Al Ahly FC v Winner of M1

15 December, 21:00



Club León v Urawa Reds

15 December, 17:30



Semi-finals (Matches 4 & 5)

CONMEBOL representative v Winner of M2

18 December, 21:00



Winner of M3 v Manchester City FC

19 December, 21:00



Play-off for third place & final (Matches 6 & 7)



Third place

22 December, 17:30



Final

22 December, 21:00

Click here ( ) to view the full match schedule.

FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 participants



AFC Champions League 2022 winners: Urawa Reds, Japan

CAF Champions League 2022/2023 winners: Al Ahly FC, Egypt

Concacaf Champions League 2023 winners: Club León, Mexico

CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 winners: TBD (final on 4 November)

OFC Champions League 2023 winners: Auckland City FC, New Zealand

UEFA Champions League 2022/2023 winners: Manchester City FC, England Host (latest winner of organising association's league): Al Ittihad FC, Saudi Arabia

