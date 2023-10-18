Inventus Provides Exploration Results From The Dorland Co-Au-Cu-Ni Prospect

The Company followed up on encouraging cobalt and gold values in surface prospecting with ten shallow diamond drill holes totalling 1,000 metres (m). The Dorland program is approximately 50% government-funded with the support of the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP). Drill holes intersected alteration and sulphide breccia hosted polymetallic mineralization within a steep south-dipping structural zone. Assays returned grades up to 1,700 ppm Cobalt, 1.15 g/t Gold, 3,360 ppm Copper, 3,510 ppm Nickel and 0.34 % TREO (6) (total rare earth oxides). A summary of select assay intervals and hole location details are provided in Tables 1 and 2 .

The mineralized sulphide breccia was intersected over a 100-m east-west strike length with widths ranging from 3 to 15 m and was tested to a depth of 80 m. Significant zonation of Co-Au-Cu-Ni mineralization was observed in the drilling with thicker intercepts of the breccia containing high values of Co-Au-Ni. An alteration halo was also observed surrounding the Co-Au-Ni sulphide breccia, which is composed of albite, magnetite, and quartz veins with magnetite, chalcopyrite and bornite. The mineralized sulphide breccia remains open at depth and to the West ( Figure 1 ). Inventus believes the structurally controlled mineralization observed in the drilling is likely a splay structure coming from the much larger (800 m East-West by 1,300 m North-South) area of alteration and sulphide breccia 200 m to the South.

The identification of polymetallic mineralization including the presence of rare earth elements associated with hydrothermal iron enrichment (hematite and magnetite alteration, see Figure 2 ) has indicated a strong analog to Iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) type mineral systems. The Dorland Prospect appears to be analogous to Inventus' Cobalt Hill Au-Co-Ni prospect located 14 km to the North; however, the presence of iron alteration and the full suite of Au-Co-Cu-Ni-REE mineralization, more typical of IOCG deposits has indicated a closer proximity to the source. This initial drill program tested a very limited area with a large prospective trend to the South which remains undrilled and an excellent IOCG-type exploration target with significant potential for discovery.

Work on an initial Sudbury 2.0 NI 43-101 Technical Report is currently advancing and regional prospecting of the area is ongoing.

Table 1. Summary of Select Assay Intervals