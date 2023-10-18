Playing Cards And Board Games Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Growth Outlook For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Playing Cards And Board Games Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Playing Cards And Board Games Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company offers comprehensive insights into the playing cards and board games market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the playing cards and board games market is expected to reach $24.33 billion by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 9.4%.

The upsurge in the playing cards and board games market is attributed to the increasing popularity of tabletop gaming. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest market share in this industry. Key players in the board games and cards market include Walt Disney Company, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc, Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd, and Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

Emerging Playing Cards And Board Games Market Trend

An emerging trend in the Playing Cards And Board Games Market is the integration of artificial intelligence. Major companies operating in the playing cards and board game markets are adopting new technologies to sustain their positions in the market.

Playing Cards And Board Games Market Segments

.By Product: Playing Cards, Board Games

.By Age Group: Children, Teenagers, Adults

.By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

.By Application: Private, Game, Tournament, Online Platforms, Education, Therapy

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Playing cards and board games are forms of entertainment that provide interactive and social gaming experiences. They are specially designed cards used for various card games, magic tricks, and games involving players moving game pieces on a pre-marked surface according to a set of rules.

Playing Cards And Board Games Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Playing Cards And Board Games Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The playing cards and board games market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

