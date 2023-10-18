Small Arms Market Poised For Substantial Growth, Predicted To Reach USD 11.1 Billion By 2027

Small Arms, which encompass a range of portable firearms, are of significant interest due to their impact on military and law enforcement sectors, as well as their relevance to personal defense and sport shooting. This surge in market value is driven by various factors and presents a myriad of opportunities.

Download PDF Brochure @

Growth Drivers:

The small arms market growth is attributed to several key factors, including:

Increasing Defense Budgets: Governments around the world are increasing their defense budgets, leading to higher procurement of small arms for military and law enforcement agencies.

Rising Security Concerns: Growing security concerns due to terrorism and geopolitical tensions have led to a surge in demand for small arms among military and law enforcement organizations.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in small arms technology, such as smart firearms and improved ammunition, are driving market growth.

Civilian Market Expansion: An expanding civilian firearms market, driven by self-defense and sporting purposes, is further boosting the industry.

Request Sample of the Report @

Challenges:

Despite the promising growth, the small arms market faces some challenges, including:

Stringent Regulations: Strict government regulations and export controls can limit market expansion.

Ethical Concerns: Ethical concerns surrounding the proliferation of small arms and their impact on society can lead to negative publicity and hinder growth.

Opportunities:

The small arms market presents opportunities in the following areas:

Technological Innovation: Continued innovation in smart firearms and non-lethal weaponry is expected to open new market avenues.

Emerging Markets: Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present untapped potential for small arms manufacturers.

Scope of the Report