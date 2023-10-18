H&R Block Welcomes Teri Daley As Vice President Of Corporate Communications

“Teri's proven expertise in elevating communications to drive commercial impact and strengthening reputation is ideally suited for Block's transformation journey,” said Cress.“Her experience working with global technology and consumer brands strengthens our ability to communicate how the innovations we bring to market will benefit our customers.”

Daley has held leadership positions with global PR agencies, such as Ketchum, and Fortune 100 technology companies, including Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, and Huawei. Daley joined Block from F5, a multi-cloud application services and security company, where she led thought leadership communications.

“It is truly a privilege to join such a legendary brand and to work with the outstanding leadership and talent transforming H&R Block to help individuals and small businesses thrive,” said Daley.“I'm honored to be a part of the essential work Block is doing and its mission to build stronger communities.”

Daley earned a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Texas State University and a post-baccalaureate teaching certification from the University of North Texas. She holds an Accredited Public Relations designation from the Public Relations Society of America, a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Certificate from the University of South Florida, and digital marketing certifications from the Digital Marketing Institute and the American Marketing Association. She has been a member of the Forbes Communications Council since 2018.

