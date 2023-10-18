Shampoo Bar Market To Surpass 19.41 Million By 2030 Drives Due To Eco-Friendly Alternative

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford,USA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, shampoo bars offer a compact and mess-free option for travelers. Their solid form eliminates liquid restrictions, making them a hassle-free and lightweight solution. The market caters to wanderers seeking efficient hair care without sacrificing suitcase space.

The shampoo bar market now caters to various hair types and concerns. From volumizing to moisturizing, bars incorporate natural ingredients targeting specific needs. This adaptability attracts consumers seeking personalized hair care routines in a convenient and sustainable package.

Prominent Players in the Shampoo Bar Market



Lush Ltd.

Ethique

Plaine Products

Friendly Soap Ltd.

HiBAR

Beauty and the Bees

The Soapworks

Biovène Barcelona

Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Co.

Basin

Chantelle Earth

Soapbox

Balade en Provence

Eco Roots

Be Kind Body Co.

Meow Meow Tweet

NueBar

JR Liggett Ltd.

Meliora Cleaning Products Acala

Cold Processed Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Consumers Value

The cold-processed segment is rapidly growing as consumers value its retention of natural ingredients' benefits. This method preserves nutrients, attracting eco-conscious buyers looking for effective, chemical-free hair care in the shampoo bar market.

North America leads the shampoo bar market, driven by increasing eco-awareness and preference for sustainable products. Robust consumer education, coupled with established distribution networks, fuels the region's adoption. Premium quality and diverse product offerings contribute to its prominent market share.

Glycerin-based Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Mildness and Moisturizing Properties

Glycerin-based shampoo bars hold a substantial market share due to their mildness and moisturizing properties. Catering to diverse hair types, they offer a gentle cleansing experience, gaining favor among sensitive-skin users seeking nourishment and hydration.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region exhibits swift growth in the shampoo bar market, fueled by a surge in disposable income and eco-friendly trends. Rising awareness of plastic pollution and a shift towards natural ingredients drive the demand, fostering a dynamic landscape for innovation and adoption.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the shampoo bar market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Shampoo Bar Market



May 2023, A leading personal care brand announced a joint venture with a sustainability-focused tech company, aiming to incorporate blockchain technology to trace the journey of ingredients used in their shampoo bars. July 2023, A series of workshops and seminars were organized by a shampoo bar association in collaboration with environmental NGOs, promoting awareness about the benefits of using solid hair care products and fostering community engagement.

