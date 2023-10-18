Global Optical Coherence Tomography (Time Domain OCT, Frequency Domain OCT) Market Research Report 2023-2030

Rising demand for early diagnosis of the disease, constant innovation and development of newer technologies, higher demand from the new biomedical applications, such as drug delivery, and rising prevalence of eye disorders are expected to drive the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) industry growth.

However, the lack of favorable reimbursement policies and clinical information can hamper the growth in the coming years. The technique has numerous uses in fields like dermatology, cancer, and ophthalmology.



Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a widely used technology for diagnosing and treating various eye disorders, such as glaucoma and conditions affecting the retina, including central serous retinopathy and Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).

It utilizes coherent light to capture micrometer-resolution images of the eye, enabling high-resolution cross-sectional imaging. Additionally, OCT has expanded its applications to include the diagnosis of non-melanoma prostate cancer, skin cancer, esophageal issues, cardiovascular disruptions, and diabetes, leading to an increased demand for this technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted the demand for medical equipment, including respiratory support devices and diagnostic tools like OCT. OCT angiography has found utility in imaging retinal vascular changes in patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

Key manufacturers in the OCT systems market are working to enhance their production capacity and expand their presence through strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations with other market players. These efforts are expected to drive industry growth in the coming years.

The market for OCT can be segmented into Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT) and Time Domain OCT (TD-OCT), with FD-OCT accounting for the largest revenue share in 2022. Handheld OCT devices are the dominant segment, with steady growth expected from 2023 to 2030. These devices find widespread application in detecting diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and glaucoma.

Ophthalmology stands as the primary application segment due to the increasing incidence of choroidal and retinal disorders, with ophthalmologists widely adopting OCT devices for imaging and diagnostic purposes.

North America held the largest share of the global OCT industry in 2022 and dominated the overall revenue, underscoring its significance in this market.

Key Attributes: