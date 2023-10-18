Cellular Iot Module Market Size Projected To Reach US$ 20.83 Billion By 2033 With 23.4% CAGR Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

North America driven by strong IoT initiatives, leads the global cellular IoT module market, bolstered by rapid smart device adoption and dynamic tech trends.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to Future Market Insight, the cellular IoT modules market is worth US$ 16.88 Billion in 2023 and US$ 20.83 Billion by 2033. A CAGR of 23.4% is anticipated in the market during the forecast period.The rising adoption of 5G technology is projected to drive further market expansion. Demand for cellular IoT modules is expected to rise due to the 5G technology's increased data speeds, lower latency, and more coverage.The growth of mHealth services and government initiatives to support IoT in healthcare are also expected to expand the cellular IoT module market. The expansion of healthcare facilities and the rising demand for healthcare services are impacting the overall market share.A crucial cellular IoT security policy component is cloud-based security, as insecure cloud infrastructure increases the risk of data theft and device piracy. For instance, a drone used for surveillance or delivery can independently process information like imaging data and navigational instructions.Unlock growth potential with industry expertise. Request our market sample report:Applications of Cellular IoT Modules in Different IndustriesAutomotive Industry: The sales of cellular IoT modules in the automotive industry are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increased demand for connected automobiles. Since connected cars allow communication between vehicles and the outside world, the automotive industry is projected to undergo substantial change.Telecom Industry: Currently, the telecom industry is improving the cellular IoT modules market outlook. The market's expansion is also aided by the industry's rapid digitization and growing level of automation. Numerous medium-sized and large-scale businesses are implementing solutions for the Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and Long-Term Evolution for Machines.Key TakeawaysThe cellular IoT module market is likely to register at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.Historically, the cellular IoT module market registered at a CAGR of 17% between 2018 and 2022.The value of the cellular IoT module market is expected to be US$ 20.83 Billion by 2033.Based on components, the hardware segment is likely to register at a 26.5% CAGR in the cellular IoT module market.North America shows significant growth in the cellular IoT module market by 2033.During the forecast period, the cellular IoT module market in China is likely to dominate."The Cellular IoT Module is a compact and efficient device that enables seamless connectivity for various Internet of Things (IoT) applications. It facilitates data transmission over cellular networks, allowing remote monitoring, control, and data collection. These modules are instrumental in bridging the gap between IoT devices and the digital world, offering robust and reliable communication solutions for various industries." – says Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights.Competitive LandscapeThe inclusion of cellular IoT modules in the product lines of telematics solution providers has made it easier for fleet managers and off-highway vehicle OEMs to gather and analyze data to identify significant patterns and issues in the field's instrumentation usage.Furthermore, it is projected that several elements, such as robust security, ubiquitous quality, and resilient networks, would energize the sector over the coming years.Top 10 Key Players in the Cellular IoT Module IndustrySierra WirelessHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Vodafone Group plcSequans Communications S.A.ZTE CorporationGemalto NVTelit Communications PLCu-bloxEricsson ABQualcomm Technologies, Inc.Recent Developments:In order to fulfill the rising need from the industry for smart-grid communications between charging stations and automobiles, Qualcomm developed a new power line communication device in May 2022.In order to address the communication needs of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has developed the QCA7006AQ, a next-generation power line communication (PLC) device (EVSE).The HL7845 Module was developed by Sierra Wireless in April 2021. The standard provides a 450 MHz wireless spectrum to meet the IoT connectivity requirements of European utility services.In February 2021, Fibocom partnered with Red Tea, a leading provider of connection solutions, and Deutsche Telekom, the largest integrated telecoms company in the world, to ensure that it only provided best-in-class advertising nuSIM IoT components.Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights:Key Segments Profiled in the Cellular IoT Module Market Survey:By Component:HardwareSoftwareBy Cellular Technology:3G4G5GLTE-MNB-IotOthersBy End Use Industry:AgricultureHealthcareRetailEnergyAutomotive & TransportationInfrastructureOthersBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia and PacificMiddle East & AfricaAuthor By:Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Technology DomainBiometric Sensors Market Size : The market is poised to surpass the exceptional benchmark of US$ 1.6 billion by 2023 and grow at an impressive CAGR of 12.1% through 2033 to reach a worth of US$ 4.9 billion.Telecommunications Services Market Share : By the end of 2021, the market is generated US$ 1,725.1 billion. The market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 3,303.3 Billion.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+ +91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube