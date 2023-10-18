Asphalt Mixing Plants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Industry Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Asphalt Mixing Plants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Asphalt Mixing Plants Global Market Report 2023" from The Business Research Company provides a comprehensive analysis of the asphalt mixing plants market. According to TBRC's forecast, the market size is anticipated to reach $7.26 billion by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 2.4%.

The growth of the asphalt mixing plants market is primarily attributed to the increased investments in infrastructure. North America is expected to dominate and hold the largest market share. Key asphalt plant manufacturers include Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Marini s.p.a, Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, and Astec Industries Inc.

Emerging Asphalt Mixing Plants Market Trend

An emerging trend in the asphalt mixing plants market is the focus on product innovations. Major companies operating in asphalt mixing plants market are innovating new products to sustain their positions.

Asphalt Mixing Plants Market Segments

.By Product: Batch Mix, Drum Mix, Continuous Mix

.By Process: Batch, Continuous

.By Capacity: Below 50T/H, 50-150T/H, 151-300T/H, Above 300T/H

.By Application: Road Construction, Parking Lots, Pedestrian Paths, Bridge

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An asphalt mixing plant refers to the apparatus or equipment that produces hot mix asphalt by heating aggregates and mixing them with bitumen and other adhesives. These are used to produce asphalt, which is essential for constructing city streets, highways, and parking lots.

Asphalt Mixing Plants Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Asphalt Mixing Plants Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The asphalt mixing plants market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

