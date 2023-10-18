LA's INDUSTRY CONNEXION CELEBRATES CREATIVE GIANTS FROM DIVERSE BACKGROUNDS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pioneering Creators Share Their Stories, Struggles, and Successes during Hispanic Heritage month

- Roberto Barron, the forward-thinking founder of Industry ConnexionHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The nearly sold-out Industry Connexion 103 event, subtitled "Latino Creators Behind The Scenes," emerged as an electrifying platform spotlighting the groundbreaking journeys of diverse creators. Held during Hispanic Heritage Month at the iconic Ivar Theatre, the evening resonated with inspiring tales of creative evolution and the nuances of transforming mere concepts into tangible success.Radio sensation Jen Deleon, media powerhouse Yesi Ortiz, and creative director Jorge Peniche participated in an enlightening panel discussion. Under the adept moderation of Strella Staar, the conversation flowed effortlessly through their individual paths, brand-building experiences, and the challenges of succeeding in the unpredictable world of entertainment.Drawing from their collective experiences, the evening was enriched with insights from each panelist. Jorge Peniche showcased his flair in crafting innovative campaigns for the global sensation, 'The Marathon Continues'. Media personality, Jen Deleon, discussed the techniques she has employed to bolster her media career and her transformative journey within hip hop. Yesi Ortiz, the media mogul, emphasized the importance of seeking spaces where one is recognized and valued for their talents. Together, the panelists invigorated and galvanized the attendees with their candid dialogues on authenticity and self-belief, capturing the essence of the evening's narrative.Roberto Barron, the forward-thinking founder of Industry Connexion, set a welcoming tone from the outset. He commented, "Witnessing this diverse group of panelist representation in mainstream channels isn't just praiseworthy; it's essential. Tonight underscored our dedication to amplifying multicultural voices in entertainment."Acknowledging the audience's keen interest, the panelists generously extended their time, delving deeper into discussions post-event and offering one-on-one insights and advice.The night saw the gathering of renowned personalities who came in support of Industry Connexion and to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. The festive ambiance was enhanced with refreshing drinks by Jarritos and Topo-Chico, delectable Tortas by Torta Chagos, and engaging moments at the photobooth. A standout highlight of the evening was an entrancing live performance by the Xipe Totec dancers, who regularly captivate audiences at diverse venues, ranging from parades to longer shows on Olvera Street in Los Angeles, celebrating their rich cultural heritage and that of Central America and other Indigenous groups.The list of attendees featured Def Jam Artist Ohno, Artist Mr. Lil One, the band Los Caminantes, artist EL-JAY, musician and producer Pennie Painter, and recording artist Seraphina Sanan. Actors in attendance included Carrie Bernans of "Black Panther" and "Avengers," Rosa Acosta from "Bounce's Johnson," Carlo Mendez from NBC's "Parks & Recreation," Anthony Bless from USA's "Shooter" and Tyler Perry's "Ruthless," and Mo Hines from Hulu's "This Fool." Comedians Julian Gonzalez (also known as El Gordo Mamon), Kwame Siegel, and Patrick Neal were also present.The event's monumental success can be attributed to the unwavering support of sponsors including Jarritos, Topo-Chico, SONY, Boxed Water,Tortas Chagos, Marketing with Heart, Calily Flower, Social Booth,The Art of Sweetness, Taste of Salud, and Los Angeles Film School. Industry Connexion extends its gratitude for their trust. Reaffirming his pledge, Barron emphasized Industry Connexion's commitment to consistently highlight and uplift underrepresented communities in entertainment.For photos from the event, click hereTo view clips from Industry Connexion, visit this linkFor further details on Industry Connexion, visitABOUT INDUSTRY CONNEXIONIndustry Connexion is a dynamic quarterly series delving into entertainment's heart. Emphasizing diversity and inclusion, the event unites top professionals who share personal journeys, insights, and success strategies. Tailored for both students and professionals, Industry Connexion is a platform fostering dialogue and inspiring the next generation of creatives. The mission remains: to shape an inclusive industry where diversity thrives.INDUSTRY CONNEXION 103Peel back the curtain on movies, TV shows, music, concerts, and more. This event is a golden chance to understand the creative process and witness the enchantment behind closed doors. Whether you're an aspiring creator or curious about entertainment's inner machinations, this event guarantees an engrossing experience. Participate in discussions, hear personal stories, and learn from industry stalwarts.ABOUT MVR PRMVR PR is a Los Angeles-based public relations firm. The core mandate of MVR PR is curating, establishing, and managing public images of diverse personal and professional brands via publicity, event curation, and media relations

