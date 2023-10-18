TN Women Connect Expands To KY And Launches New Chapters In Louisville And Lexington

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A networking group for women in Kentucky to learn, connect, grow and BREAKTHROUGH to the next level!

- Lucy MillerLEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Women Connect, thriving network dedicated to connecting and empowering women in business, announces their expansion into Kentucky with chapters in both Louisville and Lexington. This expansion is a significant milestone for the organization, bringing its successful model of fostering genuine connections among women in business to a new audience.Founded in Tennessee in 2020 and later expanding into Alabama, Women Connect has been a trailblazer in creating a supportive and empowering community for women in business. The organization believes in the power of genuine relationships, not just for increasing business opportunities and success but also for offering a support system of women cheering each other on in their journeys to overcome challenges and achieve their goals."Our authentic relationships are powerful for women looking to connect, collaborate, and grow their businesses. We believe that surrounding yourself with positive, knowledgeable women who share an abundance mindset can have a tremendous impact. Our community is designed to foster genuine connections that enhance lives and help women succeed,” says Lucy Miller, Founder of TN Women Connect.Two inaugural chapters in Kentucky will officially kick off in October, further strengthening the mission of TN Women Connect to create authentic relationships for business growth and prosperity. The launch events for KY Women Connect promise to be a great opportunity for women entrepreneurs and professionals to connect, collaborate, and thrive.“After attending TN Women Connect LIVE two years in a row, I was absolutely thrilled to learn of their expansion into Kentucky! The type of connection and conversation that leadership fosters is genuine and authentic; meeting women on a very personal level and encouraging professional growth in a truly positive and uplifting way. The business women of Lexington (and Louisville) will find a space to connect, exhale and problem-solve through the benefit of others' experience and perspective. It's a true win-win!,” says Lexington Chapter Leader, Kristie Crenshaw.The Lexington Chapter will be the first to host a launch event on Thursday, October 26th, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Malones Landsdowne . The Louisville Chapter will host their launch event on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at 11:30 AM at The Village Anchor .Both events will provide a platform for women to learn about KY Women Connect's mission, network with other like-minded professionals, and discover how these connections can significantly impact their businesses.KY Women Connect's launch events are only the beginning of a journey that aims to make a significant impact in Kentucky. Moving forward, each chapter will organize two connection events each month, providing more opportunities for business connections, collaborations, and relationships to flourish. The community's commitment is to help women not only succeed in business but also enjoy the journey, learn from one another, and have fun while making meaningful connections.For more information about KY Women Connect and to register for the launch events, please visit .###Future plans include additional states of expansion, additional chapters throughout Tennessee and Alabama, and growing our community of AMAZING women in business!

Haley Stafford

Brielle Cotterman Media

+ +1 8652547323

email us here