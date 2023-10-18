Surging Demand For Infant Formulas And Bakery Products Boosts Whole Milk Powder Market Growth

The global whole milk powder market, with a size of 6.2 million tons in 2022, is set to expand significantly. Analysts project it will reach 7.5 million tons by 2028, displaying a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Whole milk powder is produced by eliminating water from fresh pasteurized, homogenized, or non-homogenized milk through processes such as evaporation or spray-drying. It is known for its creamy flavor, light cream color, and pleasing taste. Whole milk powder retains the same nutritional properties as regular milk, inhibits microbial growth, and offers a long shelf life. Its ease of handling, storage, and dispersion in water, along with cost-efficient milk fats, make it a valuable ingredient in various food products.

By End Use: Dairy, Infant Formulae, Bakery, Confectionery, Others The dairy sector is the largest consumer of whole milk powder due to increasing demand for milk-based products worldwide.

China: China holds the majority of the market share, driven by the consumption of immunity-boosting products post-COVID-19.

The report provides an analysis of the competitive landscape, including detailed profiles of major players in the industry. Key players include Lactalis International, Nestle S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., and Danone S.A.

