Cycle Labs Is Mentioned In The 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report For Warehouse Management

Josh Owen, CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space, was mentioned in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report.* Cycle Labs is a Blue Yonder partner which is recognized in the report (download the report ).

Blue Yonder first chose Cycle Labs as its test automation partner back in 2019. This partnership was then strengthened at Blue Yonder's ICON event in May 2023 with the introduction of Blue Yonder's Automated Testing Services (now known as Blue Yonder's Testing as a Service solution), powered by Cycle Labs. This partnership highlights both companies' commitment to quality and ensuring a superior customer experience.

Blue Yonder's Testing as a Service (TaaS) solution establishes a framework to simplify the deployment process and increases your ability to implement the latest Blue Yonder innovations in a streamlined and more efficient manner by regularly completing automated tests against high-impact business processes.

“We are delighted that Blue Yonder continues to invest in our strategic partnership and we are honored to be mentioned in the report,” said Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-founder.“We look forward to continuing this journey with Blue Yonder to deliver measurable and repeatable business outcomes. More exciting things to come.”

Cycle Labs and Blue Yonder's partnership continues to thrive as they collaborate to develop and deliver even more industry-leading solutions that empower organizations to optimize their warehouse operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive growth.

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.



*Gartner“Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems” by Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano; July 27, 2023

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

