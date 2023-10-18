25+ Year Economic & Workforce Development Expert Dr. Julie M. Norman Joins Grantworks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Julie Normam, GrantWorks Associate Vice President of Economic Development

GrantWorks, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Julie M. Norman, CEcD, as its Associate Vice President of Economic Development.

- Dr. Julie NormamAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GrantWorks, Inc. , a purpose-driven leader of federal and state grant administration and consulting services, recently announced the appointment of Dr. Julie M. Norman, CEcD, as its Associate Vice President of Economic Development .Norman joins GrantWorks with over 25 years' experience in economic and workforce development at the state and local levels with a regional emphasis on recruitment, retention, and the expansion of business and industry. In her new role, Norman will serve as a subject matter expert offering technical support and oversight on economic development grant procurement, administration, project delivery, and compliance while implementing strategies to enhance economic well-being for clients."We are delighted to welcome Julie to the GrantWorks team, as her fundamental understanding of the myriad of requirements, rules, and regulations that come with federal grants will be a tremendous resource for our client communities,” said John Zakian, GrantWorks Senior Vice President of Program Development. "Julie brings to her role leading the economic development business unit high energy, a commitment to excellence, and a deep appreciation of the importance of meeting the needs of GrantWorks' clients.”Norman's extensive career includes serving as the Executive Director of the Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County in Charleston, West Virginia, and as the Executive Director of the Marion County Economic Development Commission in Marion, South Carolina. Her many accomplishments include:. Led the recruitment of new industrial growth and existing industry expansion of over 200 businesses, creating over 2,000 new jobs, 1,400+ of which were returned to the U.S. from 7 international countries, spurring intense economic growth throughout South Carolina and West Virginia. Spearheaded the transition of a new state agency and the WORKFORCE West Virginia brand for 200 central office staff and 22 field offices implementing a 5-year strategic plan with an annual budget of $200 million. Served as Assistant Professor of Business & Economics at the University of Charleston educating 45 MBA students and 300 undergraduate students“As an economic developer, I have a strong passion for fostering economic prosperity and a superior quality of life in the communities I serve,” said Norman.“I am honored and thrilled to join the team of exceptional people at GrantWorks. Working together, we can make a real and lasting impact on people's lives for generations to come.”Norman holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University, a Master of Business Administration from Marshall University, and is a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) and Certified Workforce Development Professional (CWDP). She is a member of the International Economic Development Council, National Association of Workforce Development Professionals, and the Southern Economic Development Council.About GrantWorksFounded in 1979, GrantWorks is a national provider of highly specialized grant administration, program management, and technical consulting services for state, county, and city governments in the areas of infrastructure, housing, community and economic development, broadband, disaster recovery, mitigation, and resilience. Over the past 44+ years, the purpose-driven firm has secured and managed over $8 billion in federal and state grant-funded projects while helping over 600 of our nation's communities become smarter, stronger, and more resilient.

Rachel Henson

GrantWorks, Inc.

+1 601-988-5949



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn