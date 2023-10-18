Employers Recognized For Exemplary Efforts To Support Workforce Mental Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and The Luv u Project announce winners of the Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace

- K. Andrew Crighton, MD, CPE, ChairpersonWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (BSPH) and The Luv u Project announced today the 2023 winners of the Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace (Mattingly Workplace Award). Associated Bank and Sonepar USA were recognized with the 2023 Mattingly Workplace Award for their comprehensive efforts to advance workforce mental health and well-being.“Work plays a huge role in people's lives and can either support good mental health or erode it. As such, employers have a responsibility to foster an environment where workers can thrive,” said Ron Goetzel, PhD, Senior Scientist at BSPH, who oversees the Award program. The Award Committee Chairperson, K. Andrew Crighton, MD, CPE agrees, adding that "best practice organizations demonstrate active leadership involvement and consistently measure the impact of their strategies in addressing the mental health of their workforce."The 2023 Carolyn C. Mattingly Mental Health in the Workplace Award winners are:Associated Bank includes mental health as part of its Total Well-being program, which spans physical, mental, and financial well-being. A cross-functional team oversees the program tailoring communications, presentations, and activities to the specific needs of each business unit. In a 2022 employee survey, 8 in 10 workers agreed that the bank supports all aspects of their well-being and three-quarters said they feel like they can talk to someone or ask for help with mental or physical health issues. Additionally, 2022 book of business results from Associated Bank's EAP showed a self-reported decrease of 1.4 fewer days absent and 3.8 fewer unproductive days.Sonepar USA takes steps to reduce stigma related to mental health, create a culture where workers feel comfortable seeking support, and promote the company's 'We Care' culture by sharing tools and resources. To reduce barriers to care, Sonepar USA ensures the EAP intake process includes reference to the medical plan network to promote seamless transitions when extended or higher-intensity services are needed. In the most recent four-year period, health advocate utilization has increased more than 75 percent and EAP use has increased 37 percent. In a 2023 employee survey, three-quarters of associates said they would recommend Sonepar USA as a great place to work.In addition to the 2023 Award winners, Franklin County Cooperative, Riverside Healthcare, Sargento Foods and Sweetwater Sound received Honorable Mention recognition. The Awards will be presented at The Luv u Project's annual event entitled“An Evening of Luv” on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023, at the Bethesda Country Club in Maryland.“We are proud to recognize these companies, both for their performance and leadership in workplace mental health. They clearly embrace the wisdom of a work environment where mental health is a priority,” said C. Richard Mattingly, The Luv Project Founder and President.The Carolyn C. Mattingly Award was established by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and The Luv u Project in 2022. The Award is housed at the NIOSH-funded Johns Hopkins P.O.E. Total Worker Health® Center in Mental Health. The Award recognizes and celebrates exemplary organizations that advance the mental health and well-being of their workers, thus serving as role models for other employers.Please contact for questions:BSPH:Ron Goetzel at 202-768-6236 orThe Luv u Project: Rich Mattingly at 240-614-7766 or

