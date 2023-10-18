4 Tech News Sites, Influencers Launch Gadgety Awards At Showstoppers Press Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ShowStoppers logo

Gadgety Awards logo

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Four online news sites and influencers that report technology news and review new products are uniting to judge the Gadgety Awards , which will recognize“the best, most cutting-edge consumer electronics and sophisticated home appliances” that launch at press-only events produced by ShowStoppers ®.

The Gadgety Awards panel of judges includes tech journalists hailing from Geekspin .co, ; Phandroid, ; Ubergizmo, ; and @IsaDoes, .

Editors, reporters and reviewers from the four sites will evaluate new products and services that companies introduce and demonstrate at ShowStoppers press events at CES in Las Vegas, Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and IFA in Berlin.

“I'm excited to be part of a versatile panel of judges comprised of top tech journalists in the consumer electronics industry,” said Helena Stone, editor in chief of GEEKSPIN.“We're thrilled to partner with ShowStoppers, which has been a consistent source for cutting-edge new product launches. Collectively, the Gadgety Awards bring together a balanced and effective method to determine the best of the best.”

“The Gadgety Awards will bring instant credibility and added visibility to the innovators, startups and industry leaders that introduce new products at ShowStoppers press events around the world,” said Dave Leon, principal, ShowStoppers.“The judges have attended ShowStoppers events and covered tech for readers, viewers, consumers and business buyers for decades. It will be fascinating to see how they use their expertise and experience to single out for excellence the companies, products and tech they discover at ShowStoppers events.”

The four news sites and influencers tested the Gadgety Awards at ShowStoppers @ IFA, 31 Aug. 2023, in Berlin. Winners included mobile phones, robotic vacuums, microplastics filters, solar-powered devices, protective phone cases, dual monitors for laptops and a range of new tech for work, home and play from Aiper, Anker, Casetify, CleanR, Dreame, Fairphone, Honor, Jabra, JBL, Jlabs, Lenovo, LG, Mobile Pixels, Roborock, Urbanista, Withings, Xgimi – full list of companies and products at .

The editorial team for the Gadgety Awards includes:

●Helena Stone, editor in chief at GEEKSPIN, a tech and lifestyle publication that has covered consumer electronics news and reviews since 2017.

●Nick Gray, editor in chief at Phandroid, the world's first website dedicated to reporting on Android, covering mobile and consumer electronics launches since 2007.

●Eliane Fiolet, co-founder and chief executive officer at Ubergizmo; a veteran in the tech publication world, the site has covered consumer electronics news and reviews since 2005.

●Isa Rodriguez at @IsaDoes, a top social media influencer in the technosphere, offering a unique female-focused and lifestyle perspective.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers, , produces press events that organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations by tech startups and SMBs -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to robotics, apps and hardware; wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more -- for select media, journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Exhibitors make new connections, promote their brand, open new markets and generate news coverage and product reviews.

ShowStoppers has produced media events at major trade shows globally for almost thirty years, including CES, IFA, MWC, NAB and others.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events in person and online at ShowStoppers TV, contact Lauren Merel, , +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, , +1 845-821-6123.

Contacts:

Helena Stone,

Geekspin

+888-883-8972 x303

Steve Leon,

Principal

ShowStoppers

+1-310-936-8530

Steve Leon

ShowStoppers

+1 3109368530

email us here