Inaugural Superbridge Summit Ends On A High

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The inaugural edition of SuperBridge Summit Dubai ( ) closed

at Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future, with a focus on the opportunity presented by large infrastructure projects needed across Africa, how venture capital funds are navigating the evolving investment landscape, and the burgeoning prominence of digital assets and their pivotal role in shaping the future of the financial landscape.

In her opening remarks presented by an AI avatar video on the second morning, Vanessa Xu, Co-founder, SuperBridge Council and

Executive Chairman & CIO, VS Partners reflected on the vision of SuperBridge, as a“platform to discover and celebrate forward looking practical solutions, that are spread across disciplines, geographies and perspectives”, and the success of the previous day. Afternoon sessions on the first day included a conversation on the ethics of AI with Dr Jiang Zhang, Advisor to the Beijing Academy of AI, a session on the practical real-world applications of AI which included insights from Henry Haijan He, Executive Director and CFO, Kingsoft Cloud; an Executive Panel on the future of urban living, including Dr. Chao Wang, Founder and CEO of Ambilight; and a fireside chat on unleashing sustainability innovation.

Xu then looked ahead to the agenda for the second day of“cutting-edge conversations on digital assets, venture capital, and frontier technologies and geographies that have the potential to reshape global markets”.

In a panel session titled 'Africa's Underrated Opportunity: Challenging Perceptions Through Partnerships', ministers from Africa discussed the transformation of cities. Making life easier for everyday people across the continent was discussed by regional leaders including H.E. Dr. Sahar Nasr, former Minister of Investment and International Cooperation in Egypt, H.E. Dr. Ghita Mezzour Morocco Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform and H.E. Aurelie Adam Soule, Benin Minister of Digital Economy and Communications.

Sharif El-Badawi CEO of Dubai Future District Fund, Abdulrahman Al Jiffry, Partner of 500 Global, Dr. Bing Xiang, Founding Dean and Professor of China Business and Globalization of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business then discussed the strategic approaches of VC funds for navigating the evolving investment landscape in a Panel titled 'Global Investment Slowdown: Navigating Promising Sectors Executive Panel Discussion', identifying promising investment opportunities and the key trends shaping investment decisions in today's challenging landscape.

Sarah Cocker, CNBC TV anchor, moderated a high-level panel entitled titled 'Scaling Ventures: Navigating Global Markets with VC Funds and Tech Accelerators', with leading VC managers discussing exciting market expansions across the region. Noor Sweid, Managing Partner of Global Ventures, Ruby Lu, Managing Partner of Atypical Ventures, Seena Amidi, Managing Partner of Plug and Play, and Jack Selby, Managing Director of Thiel Capital, outlined funds and tech accelerators shaping the future of innovation with interesting insights on the forces to succeed in global economies.

The day and the Summit wrapped up with an interactive panel discussion led by Marcel Kasumovich, Deputy Chief Investment Officer for Coinbase Asset Management, focused on the digital assets unlocking potential in an evolving technological and regulatory landscape. Holding the power to revolutionize financial services, Marcel explained the pivotal role of digital assets to drive unprecedented opportunities for industries to enhance value delivery for customers.

A pioneering initiative by KAOUN International, a subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), and the SuperBridge Council, the SuperBridge Summit Dubai was held in partnership with the 43rd edition of GITEX Global, the world's largest and most influential tech event hosted in Dubai, attracting 180,000 tech executives and investors from 180 countries.

The date and location of the next SuperBridge Summit will be announced soon; please follow for further updates.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of SuperBridge Summit Dubai.

Media Contact:

Four Agency Worldwide

cy

Ben Bladon

Associate Director

Tel: +971 58 850 5026

Gareth Wright

PR Director

Tel.: + 971 50 273 3832



Tayce Marchesi

PR Executive

Tel.: + 971 58 552 3994



On social media:

Facebook:



Instagram:



Twitter:



LinkedIn:



Website:



Hashtag:

#SuperBridgeDubai

About KAOUN International:

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organize and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word 'universe', KAOUN International's mission is to 'Create Limitless Connections' for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC's events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC's extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.

About the SuperBridge Council:

The SuperBridge Council was established to synergize and bring together a new non-political platform for global leaders from fast-growing economies. It bridges the old and the young, tradition and modernity, the north and the south, the east and the west, to inspire new strategies and forge sustainable solutions for the next generations to thrive. The inaugural edition of the show will take place from 16-17 October 2023, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, UAE. More information:

Download logo