The World Branding Forum Recognizes Seiko As A 'Brand Of The Year.'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On September 24, the World Branding Forum announced its 2015-2016 awards at a ceremony at Kensington Palace in London. Seiko was recognized as 'Brand of the Year' in the watch category.



The judging system is unique. From a nominated list of 2,600 brands from 35 countries, the winners are selected through a three-part process involving brand valuation by the World Branding Forum, a consumer research project and an on-line vote by the public.



Seiko is delighted to have been selected for this award alongside so many other prestigious brands, including Apple, Louis Vuitton, Mercedes Benz and Google.



“The Awards is a celebration of the achievements of some of the greatest brands around the world. To win, a brand needs to have built a good reputation and trust with consumers, as 70 percent of the scoring process comes from consumers voting for their favorite brands,” said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.



The award was accepted on behalf of Seiko by Susumu Kawanishi,

the Managing Director of Seiko UK Ltd, at the Kensington Palace ceremony.



About the World Branding Forum

The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a global, registered non-profit organization dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community as well as consumers. This includes those who work in the branding, design, marketing, advertising, public relations and communications disciplines worldwide. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programs covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach. For more information, please visit

