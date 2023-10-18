Another Former Azerbaijani Captive Testifies At Armenian War Criminal's Trial

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Another victim
testified at the Baku trial of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of
committing genocide in Azerbaijan's Meshali village, Khojaly
district, Trend reports.
Mikayil Nurmammadov, who was captured by Armenians during the
1990's events in the village, spoke about Khachatryan's crimes.
“Khachatryan shot Yunis, the shepherd, the whole village knows
about this. He also killed Miryusif, a resident of our village, and
he shot another man, Ravil, in the ambulance. His goons also burned
down Rajab's car. Vagif, тnow you have the audacity to deny all
this? You're not human,” Nurmammadov said.
In December 1991, the criminal group, which included
Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and
expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in
Meshali village.
Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in
connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained at the Lachin
border checkpoint in July this year.
He's accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation
or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen
against him.
