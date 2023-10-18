West's Unfriendly Towards Azerbaijan, With France Adding Fuel To Fire - Russian Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The position of
the West towards Azerbaijan is unfriendly, Igor Korotchenko,
general director of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies
(Russia), told Trend .
He noted the two-faced position of the United States and
France's inflammatory activities towards Azerbaijan.
"It is important to realize that there is a very influential and
financially resourceful Armenian lobby operating in the United
States, which is structured and has very large opportunities to
influence American politicians and decisions made in Washington. It
is obvious that on the eve of the presidential elections in the
U.S., Armenian lobbyists are working very closely with potential
presidential candidates of both Republican and Democratic parties,"
Korotchenko noted.
He emphasized that the fact that certain American politicians,
such as Vivek Ramaswamy, when making accusations against
Azerbaijan, cite the Armenian attacks on Ganja and Barda as proof
is an additional indicator that no one among Armenian lobbyists is
interested in objectivity, let alone the truth.
"The West is using the most false and despicable provocations to
smear Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people. We are pouring several
tons of negativity on it and indoctrinating American citizens that
it is Azerbaijan that is the main culprit of all the ongoing
processes in the South Caucasus, while Armenia, which is actually
an occupier and aggressor, is excused," Korotchenko added.
Igor Korotchenko noted that no efforts to launder Armenian war
criminals, facts of Armenian occupation, or mass rocket attacks on
peaceful Azerbaijani cities during the 44-day war will help to
silence or forget these crimes. Undoubtedly, Armenian war criminals
deserve punishment. There is no statute of limitations for war
crimes.
According to him, the position of the West towards Azerbaijan is
unfriendly.
"This is the duplicitous position of the United States, as well
as provocative resolutions and decisions of the EU and the European
Parliament, which openly support Armenians and do not want to
establish the true events taking place in the South Caucasus,"
Korotchenko said.
He also emphasized a special incitement activity on the part of
France, a country that was famous for its heinous crimes during the
colonization period: the genocide of the Algerian people and the
extermination of dozens of civilians in a number of countries in
Southeast Asia that were under the heel of French occupants in
previous periods. Finally, France's crimes occurred not only in
northern Africa but also in tropical Africa. All these facts once
again show the duplicity of the modern system of international
relations.
"Therefore, defending the truth and upholding the historical
truth is a key task for any state that wants to be protected from
any attacks from the outside," he concluded.
