Azerbaijan Shares Details On Future Sports Complex In Liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 18. The master plan
for the sports complex, with a total area of 17 hectares, provides
for the construction of a multipurpose hall with seating for 200
spectators, allowing for training and competitions in basketball,
volleyball, handball, badminton, and mini-football, as well as
tournaments in various sports, Elmir Mehdiyev from the Azerbaijani
Ministry of Youth and Sports told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.
Mehdiyev said that the complex will include a swimming pool with
seating for 100 people, halls for wrestling, judo, boxing, and
karate training, as well as gyms.
"The building will have administrative premises, a cafe,
storage, sauna, and massage rooms, as well as rooms for referees,
doctors, commentators, coaches, and other technical support
facilities. According to the plan, the complex will also have a
mini-football field with artificial turf, an outdoor sports area,
and a technical building," he added.
The media tour organized in the Fuzuli district has come to an
end.
